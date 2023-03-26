Emergency services are mopping up the remnants of a single-vehicle crash in Nowra.
Just before 9.30am on Monday (March 27), a car hit the centre barrier on Kalandar St and spilled fuel on to the road.
Firefighters, paramedics, and police were all called to the scene; both occupants of the car were able to get out safely.
READ MORE:
Paramedics assessed the two patients - women aged 54 and 16 - and treated them for shock. Neither required further hospital treatment.
The eastbound lane of Kalandar St, at the Princes Hwy intersection, remains obstructed until fire and rescue finish the clean-up.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible - there is heavy traffic on both Princes Hwy and Kalandar St, and traffic control is in place
Officers attached to South Coast Police District are investigating the crash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.