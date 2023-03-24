South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama is the Illawarra seat to watch in the March election

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 25 2023 - 8:33am, first published 7:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent Gareth Ward is the incumbent in Kiama, facing rivals (clockwise from top left) Tonia Gray, Katelin McInerney, Melanie Gibbons and John Gill.

When it comes to which Illawarra seat to watch in this election, Kiama wins hands down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
NSW election day live: Voters have spoken, follow the results
No comments
ACM reporters are bringing you the latest news as NSW decides.
"It feels like another family": One last lap for Nowra's Relay for Life
No comments
Nowra Christian School Prime Movers team on deck at the 2023 Nowra Relay for Life, the team has raised $5442 for Cancer Council. Picture by Sam Baker.
Election day dawns and it's all eyes on Kiama
Independent Gareth Ward is the incumbent in Kiama, facing rivals (clockwise from top left) Tonia Gray, Katelin McInerney, Melanie Gibbons and John Gill.
'Take it down': complaint over Liberal election poster
No comments
The election poster for East Hills Liberal member Wendy Lindsay at Panania Public School carries the NSW government logo. Picture by Saffron Howden
More from my region
All the pictures from election day in the Illawarra
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Where to vote in the Illawarra
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
All the pre-poll and polling stations across the Illawarra.
Wollondilly Labor candidate Angus Braiden talks voting for the first time
Southern Highland News
Southern Highland News
No comments
Young Labor candidate for Wollondilly, Angus Braiden, was popular with the volunteers at East Bowral Community Centre. Photo by Sally Foy.
All the Illawarra results in the NSW election
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
State election day 2023 - across the Illawarra. Keep up-to-date all day right here. Pictures by Robert Peet
More national stories
Major Sydney train delays strand commuters
Sydney train commuters are advised to delay their travel or make alternative arrangements. (file) (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
'Big mountain to climb': A look at election day in NSW
Chris Minns and Dominic Perrottet have spent their last day trying to woo NSW voters as they polled. (Dean Lewins, James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)
The die is cast as polls close in the NSW election
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns now face a nervous wait as polls close. (James Gourley, Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Entry point into memory: Photographer shifting focus onto 'invisible' mothers
Rachael McQueen is one of five mothers captured by photographer Justine Brentnall, whose aim was to make the everyday invisible lives of women, visible. Picture by Justine Brentnall