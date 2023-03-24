Labor's candidate says problem gambling mainly an issue in 'cultural groups'

Labor's South Coast candidate Liza Butler told a forum in Huskisson that problem gambling was mainly an issue in south-western Sydney's "cultural groups" as she tried to defend the party's stance on cashless gaming machines.
During a meet the candidates gathering at the Husky Sports Club on March 14, a question was asked about cashless gaming which has been recommended by the NSW Crime Commission to stop money laundering through poker machines.
While the Coalition, Greens and several independents have pledged to introduce cashless gaming across the state's pubs and clubs by 2028, Labor has committed to only a trial involving 500 machines.
Ms Butler told the forum Labor was concerned the move to cashless gaming could push problem gamblers to online betting.
"So let's strengthen clubs to self-regulate, and trial a cashless card in Sydney where the problem really is, in western Sydney with lots of cultural groups, and see if it actually works so we don't push people into secret gambling," she said.
Yet the Shoalhaven Local Government area has recorded the sixth-highest poker machine losses in regional NSW, according to figures from the Office of Liquor and Gaming.
They show people gambling on poker machines in the Shoalhaven's pubs and clubs lost $25.7 million in just three months last year.
However, Ms Butler told the forum that money laundering was "extremely rare these days" and was more likely to involve nail salons and laundromats that only took cash.
She also is reported to have given the meeting incorrect information when she claimed VIP signage outside premises was illegal, and concerned families could apply for their loved ones to be banned from local premises
Ms Butler has been approached for comment on the issue.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
