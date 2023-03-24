Labor's candidate says problem gambling mainly an issue in 'cultural groups'

South Coast Register
Comments on cashless gaming machines made during Huskisson forum

Updated March 24 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:35pm
Labor's candidate for South Coast at the state election, Liza Butler. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Labor's South Coast candidate Liza Butler told a forum in Huskisson that problem gambling was mainly an issue in south-western Sydney's "cultural groups" as she tried to defend the party's stance on cashless gaming machines.

