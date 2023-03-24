On the eve of Nowra's final Relay for Life, we look back on how past relays were run

As we come to the weekend of the final Nowra Relay for Life, we look back on memories of the much loved community event over the years.
Nowra's final Relay for Life will take place on March 25, 2023, at the University of Wollongong Shoalhaven Campus.
Saturday's event will mark the final year the Nowra Relay for Life will be held, with organisers and participants alike hoping to 'go out on a high'.
The event has been a staple in the Shoalhaven calendar since 2004, with an estimated $3 million being raised from the event since its inception.
Brooke Manzione from NSW Cancer Council is available for support and to answer any questions about donations to this event and can be contacted at 02 4223 0201.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
