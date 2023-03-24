Police looking for man following incident on Narrawallee Beach

Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman on Narrawallee Beach on Sunday, March 19.
The 28-year-old woman was walking her dog along the beach's off-leash dog area about 5.50pm, when she saw the man expose himself and perform a sexual act in front of her.
She told police she did not know the man, described as being of Caucasian in appearance, 25 to 30 years old, 170 to 75cm tall, of thin build and with short brown hair.
At the time he was wearing beige shorts and a white T-shirt and was with a cream labrador.
Police are appealing for help to find the man any anyone with information is urged to call Ulladulla Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.