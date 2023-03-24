A group of teenage boys has completed a course in practical skills organised by Nowra Rotary, Bunnings and the PCYC.
The eight Shoalhaven High School students spent four Thursday afternoons at the Nowra Bunnings store, learning a range of skills that will stand them in good stead as they move into adulthood.
The first week was focused on repairing holes in walls, before moving to painting and preparing surfaces, cleaning and the best cleaners to use for different jobs, and lawn care and maintaining tools.
The sessions finished on Thursday, March 23, with each of the boys being given a $50 gift voucher funded by Bunnings and Rotary.
There were other items including personal protective equipment handed out during the four weeks.
Nowra Rotary's youth director Linda Fuller said the course had been so well received only one of the boys missed one of the sessions.
And she said Rotary was looking to expand the course to other schools and skills in the future.
However Nowra PCYC manager Rob Usher said the course's focus on life skills was important.
"It's good they learn these skills, to have a level of independence," he said.
Bunnings staff encouraged the boys to use their new-found skills in their homes, and also consider applying for work experience or even part-time jobs in the store.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
