The religious sect known as the Twelve Tribes is selling its multi-million dollar properties near Picton, including the historical homestead that is home to its popular cafe.
The Razorback property known as Peppertree Creek Farm on Remembrance Driveway (the Old Hume Highway) will go up for auction on April 26, while expressions of interest are sought for the old Razorback Inn.
There is a price guide of $4 million for the Razorback Inn and $2.35 million for the farm.
The Twelve Tribes website says eight families, and single men and women, live at the farm, and life is kept busy caring for the many children who are taught at home and help on the property.
"The reason we are together is not to lead an alternative, self-sufficient life in the country, but to simply be the way our God intended people to be. That is caring for and loving one another," the website said.
The sect attracted renewed scrutiny three years ago when police established a crime scene at the farm - and another property at Bigga, near Cowra - as part of an investigation into allegations of unregistered stillborn children.
No arrests were made, nor was anything of interest located or seized, at Peppertree Creek Farm.
NSW Police Force were unable to confirm whether anything was found at Bigga, but a spokesperson said a decision had been made to refer the investigation to the coroner and detectives were preparing a briefing.
The Mercury's calls to Peppertree Creek Farm went unanswered on Thursday.
United Realty says the property covers about 20.5 acres.
It features a partially constructed six-bedroom, four-bathroom home of hebel blocks finished with Mount Gambier limestone.
"Beyond the home, you'll find a park-like oasis for the kids to play and explore, providing a tranquil and peaceful environment with multiple park-bench seats throughout the acres," the United Realty listing said.
The property also contains three large sheds, a dam, bore water, solar panels and irrigation for farming.
Twelve Tribes operates its cafe Common Ground Bakery from Razorback Inn, which was established 174 years ago.
A person at the cafe declined to comment when the Mercury called and it is unknown when the eatery will close.
LJ Hooker Commercial Macarthur's listing for the Razorback Inn property says it covers four acres and includes a commercial kitchen, dining area with capacity for 56 guests and the "iconic" Wool Away Woolshed.
On Sunday the cafe held a garage sale, advertising on Facebook that it was selling antiques, clothing, furniture and homewares.
The Twelve Tribes website describes the Razorback Inn site as the home of "a young established community of five families with children, and half a dozen single people who, together, cover the many needs of the baking industry, as well as caring for the daily needs of the household and the children at home".
The property last sold in 2021 for $2.8 million.
Expressions of interest close on April 14.
Twelve Tribes operates another cafe in Katoomba, called the Yellow Deli, and it is understood the group plans to focus its attention on that business.
Twelve Tribes describes itself as an "emerging spiritual nation" made up of twelve self-governing tribes, comprised of self-governing communities.
"By community, we mean families and single people who live together in homes and on farms," the website said.
But it has copped criticism for its use of corporal punishment on children - its own website says children are hit with a "small reed-like rod", although it denies this is abusive - an alleged rejection of modern medicine, and allegations that its exploits members for their labour.
On its website, the sect says it does not have independent sources of income, and income is "voluntarily shared" to meet the needs of the community.
Twelve Tribes also rejects accusations that it is a cult, saying it is "not false, unorthodox, or extremist".
