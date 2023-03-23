Huskisson's Chloe White is diving head first into leadership - with the help of Rotary.
The 27-year-old scuba diving instructor took part in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards earlier this year and found it so rewarding she quickly signed up to take part in the next level - RYLA Oceania.
Ms White said Nowra Rotary sent her to the district RYLA, following a recommendation from one of the boat skippers and Rotarian, Bruce Whiley.
"I guess he just saw potential in me, and he put my name forward to Rotary Nowra," Ms White said.
"They fully took his word that I was worth sponsoring."
READ MORE:
She said the district RYLA course was a real eye-opener.
"I didn't know that things like that existed," Ms White said.
"The content they brought and the amount of stuff that everyone got from that week was just incredible."
It had such an impact Ms White decided, "I want to do the next one, I want to be as involved in this as I can."
She said the Oceania level was "an elevation from RYLA district".
"You learn strategies, you learn habits, you learn goals, you learn how to be a more effective leader."
Ms White had already been on a one-week retreat as part of a 12-month course, which continues with the cohort getting together each month and keeping each other accountable for their goals.
It has also helped Ms White redefine her own objectives, resulting in her leaving the dive shop and taking on new roles working with Defence, including instructing at underwater simulator.
She is also looking into primary education.
To help repay Nowra Rotary for its support Ms White took Nowra Rotary members on a boat trip on Jervis Bay, teaching snorkeling and scuba diving skills, while also raising money to help cover the costs of future RYLA participants.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.