Whose turn is it to raise the Artie Smith Trophy? 2023 Group 7 preview

The 2022 Group 7 Rugby League season was a fine return to form for the athletes of the South Coast.
It wasn't all smooth sailing, battling the constant downpour of El Nina, but the teams rallied and battled to the very end, with the Warilla Lake South Gorillas walking away champions in a hotly contested finals series.
With a well-rounded pool of teams set to surprise, who will come out on top and raise the Artie Smith Trophy over their heads this year?
Let's catch you up on all 10 teams and how the clubs are feeling about their chances heading into the 2023 season which kicks off tomorrow, Saturday March 25.
Outlook for 2023
Well it was a dream season for the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas last year, running off the field champions after a close fought battle against the Gerringong Lions in the 2022 Group 7 Grand Final.
Entering 2023 the Gorillas will be looking to do what few clubs have been able to and bring back-to-back premierships home to the clubhouse.
Warilla finished the regular with a staunch record of 14 wins and 3 losses, tied with the Lions for the best record in the league.
They pummelled Jamberoo in the opening week of finals 30-4 before overcoming Gerringong in the semi-finals 32-20, booking their ticket to the grand final.
READ MORE:
The premiership deciding game against the Lions was a physical and tough affair, with the strong rivalry between the two clubs extending to the spectators on the sidelines.
It would be the Gorillas who walked off victorious however after narrowly dispatching Gerringong 16-14.
In the off-season it was priority number one for the Gorillas to retain the nucleus that made their side tick in the previous season.
Top try scorer Justin Jones, captain Blair Grant, consistent force Jamie Burns, powerhouse Tyrone Roberts, blitzing wing Kye Deane, microwave Paul Roberts, centres Darnell Walker, and Dane Nelson as well as back rower Matt Murray have all been re-signed ahead of the 2023 season.
While Jake Goody, Duke Grant, Zane Boersma, Sam Hooper and Caleb Tohovaka will all also be with the club for the upcoming season.
Head coach Troy Grant said the club was "like a family" and that culture was always at the forefront of off-season plans.
"We have had a majority of this group for a good five or six years, mainly due to the family and culture we continue to build," Grant said.
"It's going to be huge having Sam Hooper and Duke Grant returning from the Dragons system."
"Also having Zane Boersma back healthy after three years on and off will be big along with our new middle forward Caleb Toonahaka."
Grant praised last season saying it was "definitely one to remember" after what had been an 11 year drought for the club since their last premiership.
He said the greatest aspect of the team last season was how they came together and supported one another, even when the going got tough.
"There are no individual standouts in our team. We are a team," Grant said.
He said that while last season was an overall success there was still a number of challenges the side faced, mainly revolving around players and their positions.
"I think for us, our biggest challenge apart from a tough competition, was putting players in the right positions," Grant said.
"Players sometimes had to play in areas that weren't preferred but they did it because it was what was best for the team."
Heading into the season Grant anticipates an equally tough Group 7 field, but said the Gorillas are focused on putting their best foot forward in hopes of making it two in a row.
"We are most excited to defend the premiership and with the Group 7 competition only getting stronger, we anticipate a very tough season."
The Warilla Gorillas will start their premiership defending season against the Shellharbour Sharks at Ron Costello Oval.
Kick off will be at 3pm on Sunday March 26.
Outlook for 2023
The ever consistent Gerringong Lions were just as dominant in 2022 as expected, but with a tough finals loss at the forefront of the team's mind, can we expect an even more motivated season by the powerhouse club?
Even with an uneven schedule thanks to the impacts of El Nina, Gerringong cruised to a record of 14 wins and 3 losses to finish first on the Group 7 ladder.
In the semi-finals the Lions were caught off guard by their rival, the Warilla Lake-South Gorillas, losing the match 20-32.
This set the side up for a clash with the emerging Stingrays of Shellharbour in the preliminary finals.
The Lions brought an end to the Rays fairy-tale season, winning 34-16, setting Gerringong up for a grudge match grand-final against the Gorillas.
In what was an incredibly tense affair, the Lions unfortunately lost 16-14 as the Gorillas went on to raise The Artie Smith Trophy.
Head coach Scott Stewart said the club should be very proud of their efforts from last season and said the team is coming into the year motivated to come out of the gates strong.
"As a club we had an outstanding season having four teams play in grand finals," Stewart said.
"To only come away with one win from those four games was disappointing though."
"Losing by two points is always going to be hard to take, but on reflection the effort of the players couldn't be faulted in what was a high quality game."
"They obviously got the better of us on grand finals day but we aren't basing our pre-season on revenge that's for sure."
One of the most impressive aspects to the Lions last year was the number of different lineups they ran out, especially with every lineup seeming to prove positive results.
A number of juniors got their first shot in first grade last year and many left lasting impressions with their performances.
But with many of those young players now with the Steelers and Dragons, or overseas, the sides depth will be tested.
"Last year we had the luxury of being able to call on so many quality players," Stewart said.
"In all we have 23 players, 21 or under involved in those NRL pathways, so how often we have access to them will be a week to week proposition."
Forceful second rower Corey "The Jukebox" Mullhall and hooker Beau Doosey are both currently playing in France and won't be rejoining the side until later this season.
"Our depth will definitely be tested this year. Certainly when or if we get them back they will be better for the experience, but how that plays out we don't know," Stewart said.
There were several players that stood out for the Lions last season with lock Danny Webb really breaking out as a consistent talent for the club.
Jake Taylor also put on a show all season, taking home the feat of leading point-scorer.
Hamish Holland also continued to establish his reputation as a dangerous force.
"On a whole I think we are lucky that we have so many contributors across the park."
The Lions' nucleus will be coming back in 2023 while a number of the 18's side and reserve grade team will progress through to first grade.
Stewart said it was an absolute "highlight" for everyone to take home the club championship last season, along with seeing so many young up and comers getting their shot to not only play first grade but make a significant contribution in their minutes.
"It will be an interesting year in which many of our young players will get an opportunity to step up into first grade," Stewart said.
"Last year that gave everyone a buzz to see how quickly they progressed, so that's what excites me about 2023, seeing more of those opportunities."
The Gerringong Lions will look to protect their home ground at Michael Cronin Oval against the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
That battle will take place on Saturday March 25 at 3pm.
Outlook for 2023
It was an up and down campaign for the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets in Group 7 last year that saw the side finishing the season outside the finals.
Now under the guise of former professional fullback, Adam Quinlan, the side is quietly confident coming into the competition this year.
Quinlan said while last season was a disappointment, there was still a lot of positives to be able to take away from it.
"It wasn't an ideal year for us, not finishing where we would have liked," Quinlan said.
"The young guys coming through was definitely a positive for us though, knowing they more than held their own and will only get better this year."
The side finished the 2022 season in eighth place with a record of 4 wins, 1 draw and 12 losses, which isn't indicative of the effort the Jets showed on the paddock.
The side battled numerous injuries last season and rarely fielded the same side week-to-week, with Quinlan hoping that will not be as prevalent this time around.
There were a number of players that impressed the budding coach last season, with second rower Thomas Latta being one of the season's bright spots.
"Tom Latta who most weeks would play at least half a game of 18s then come and start for us on the edge went very well," Quinlan said.
He also further cited Jonah Longbottom and Tyson Simpson as two players he's very excited about in 2023.
"I'm expecting a very big year from the both of them, they should be with us for the full season this year so we're looking forward to that."
Quinlan reiterated how excited he is to see the young guns of the side continue to grow this coming season, being a focal point of the squad's development.
"I'm looking forward to giving them more responsibility this year," he said.
The Jets coach preached the importance of roster consistency highlighting the Gerringong Lions as a prime example of what can happen if you grow from within.
"It's huge, it's how you build partnerships. Doing it at training is good but it doesn't compare to game after game together," Quinlan said.
"All you have to do is look at Gerringong and how successful they've been over a long period."
Quinlan said the focus for him as coach is just to get the players having fun out there and enjoying the game.
"I want to bring all the guys together and get them enjoying playing and enjoy coming to training," he said.
"If I can get them to have belief in themselves and me then I think we will see good improvements on the field."
"It's my first time as a coach so it's a challenge but it makes me excited as well, it's a great crew of guys and I'm excited to see where we can get to."
The Jets will kick off their season in a derby match against the Bulldogs down at Bill Andriske Oval on Sunday March 26 at 3pm.
Outlook for 2023
It was an up and down run for the Bulldogs last year, finishing the regular season in ninth place with a record of 3 wins, 1 draw and 13 losses.
Despite what their record might say, it was never an easy outing against the Dogs with the side receiving much praise from other teams for their effort and never say die attitude.
With a young side now another year older and some more than handy reinforcements joining the side, could this be the year we see the Dogs make a run at a finals position?
If preseason is anything to go by, the team seems to be in great form heading into the season according to new head coach Andy Lynch.
"Speaking to everyone, we are all really excited to get going," Lynch said.
He further added that the compliments the players received for their efforts last year is "a testament to the character of all the guys and that has showed massively from day one of preseason this year."
"The more you challenge them and the harder the conditions of the preseason the more they've responded."
"It's a long season and we are aiming to just keep everyone fit and healthy heading in and the conditioning we are doing can only assist that."
Lynch said it's been "real hard" to single out one person that's impressed him during the preseason and said it's instead the efforts and family nature of the Bulldogs club as a whole that's excited Lynch the most.
"I don't think it's just the players, it starts all the way at the top, everyone off the field has done the right thing in helping to build and promote the club to be in the best possible position it can be," he said.
"It's a real family orientated club and it rubs down to all of the players, everyone's efforts have been fantastic."
This "run as one" approach has stretched to training, with all grades often mixed in together - training and playing as one Bulldogs' nucleus.
"The point of that is when a player needs to step up into whichever grade, they already feel comfortable around one another," he said.
"It doesn't matter which grade you technically play in, we are one, we are Milton."
The side will be welcoming several new and old faces to the club this season which are sure to bolster the strength of the side.
Riley Wooden will be returning to the Bulldogs after spending time with the Dragons last season.
Kirren Roughley and Jed Rogerson will both be returning to their junior club after spending time in the Canberra system for the past several years.
Bailey Sassal will also be joining the Bulldogs this season, along with Mitch Simington.
"The way the players are reacting and going about training you can see they are raring to go," Lynch said.
"It's very encouraging to see everyone listening and taking on board what you tell them, we just need to go now apply that into the games."
The Bulldogs will kick off their 2023 Group 7 campaign in a derby against the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets on their home-ground at Bill Andriske Oval.
"What better way then to open with a game against Nowra at home," Lynch said.
"They'll be looking to get their side off to a great start, they've got a great coach in Adam (Quinlan), it's going to be a real tough match."
"I think it's going to be a very interesting season, I think it'll be very hard to call a number of matches and we'll see a lot of close clashes this year."
The clash between the Bulldogs and Jets will kick off at 3pm on Sunday March 26.
Outlook for 2023
The Superoos were poised to make a run at the premiership last season, finishing their regular season run in third place with a record of 13 wins and 4 losses.
However, their run was cut short against a streaking Stingrays side who dispatched of the Superoos 24-20 in the semi finals.
With a clean slate and fresh legs, the Superoos have a chance to yet again be one of the best sides in the Group 7 competition, with head coach Johnathan Dallas confident in his sides chances.
"I think on the whole we can't be too disappointed with the year, only dropping four games in the regular season," Dallas said.
"Unfortunately we didn't represent ourselves too well in the finals, falling out in week two, which is realistically the time of year you need to judge yourself on."
"I've noticed quite a bit of motivation in a lot of the boys to improve going into 2023."
The side has tremendous talent, headlined by Cronin Medalist Mark Asquith, who enjoyed a tremendous season last year finishing with 28 points, 14 points ahead of his brother and reigning Cronin Medalist, Luke Asquith.
Nathan Gallastegui enjoyed a breakout season with the club, being instrumental in every game last season, while James Gilmore, Kurt Field, Jake Clarke and Dallas all helped drive Jamberoo to their strong record.
Dallas said while it was great to be able to get in a full season last year, the volatile weather brought significant disruption, especially to the Superoos home turf at Kevin Walsh Oval.
"The crazy weather brought just as much disruption to the season as the previous couple of years," he said.
"It makes it difficult to get any momentum when you're constantly not able to train and always unsure if your games are going ahead or not."
Dallas recommitted to the club this offseason to run it back as player/coach, citing it as a pretty easy decision to make.
"It's pretty easy to be convinced to stick around with the current group of guys we have at the club," he said.
"I did consider moving on at one point but I think going again in 2023 is the best thing for the club right now, and was ultimately what my successor preferred to get him ready to go the year after."
The Superoos will see the majority of their players return from last season's run, with key positions locked in ahead of season start.
"We've managed to keep the majority of last seasons team which is pleasing and always the first preference," Dallas said.
"A couple of new guys, and some returning players from previous seasons will definitely strengthen our pack which is exciting for sure."
Last season also saw a dramatic improvement in Jamberoo's reserve grade side, with the team blitzing their way to a premiership after downing the Gerringong Lions 22-16 in the grand final.
With a significant amount of talent on that young roster, it is a confidence to the club that even if an injury bug hits, there's more than enough talent to counter any such misfortune.
"The improvement in our reserve grade side is something that's got me as excited for a season as I have been in awhile," Dallas said.
"Obviously winning the comp for them was the cherry on top - but Matt Webster and Ben Wade did a great job with a really young side - a lot of whom I am expecting to find their way into first grade at stages of next year."
The Superoos will battle the Kiama Knights in the first round of the Group 7 season.
That derby will be played on Saturday March 25 at 3pm at Kiama Showground.
Outlook for 2023
The Kiama Knights had a largely positive run last season but remain unsatisfied and focused on bringing a premiership back to their hometown in 2023.
Kiama started the season strong winning their first several games, but a mixture of injuries and environmental issues out of their control saw the team ride a rollercoaster run to a fifth place finish.
They finished the regular season with 8 wins, 7 losses and 2 draws, going up against the streaking Stingrays of Shellharbour in the elimination finals.
The side performed admirably but would eventually go down 18-12.
Knight's head coach Marc Laird knew the job wasn't finished and agreed to come back on board as coach for the 2023 season as they look to put their best foot forward come July.
"I enjoy coaching and was keen to go around again," Laird said.
"It offers many challenges. At times it can be tricky to juggle with family and work commitments but it keeps me involved in the game and I enjoy the ride."
Laird said he gives the team "a pass mark" last season with many positives as well as negatives.
"We started really well then fell away at the back end of the year, mainly due to a significant injury toll through both our first and reserve grade squads," he said.
"We made it to the finals and came close to getting over the Stingrays away in horrendous conditions but just couldn't get the job done."
The plethora of injuries meant that many younger players were able to get a taste of first grade footy for the first time, which will bode well for the side heading into this season.
The Knights have a talented roster when healthy, with numerous players leaving impressive marks last year.
Vaughn Thistlethwaite had an incredibly strong year in the middle along with Tyler Clark, providing consistency in a season where that wasn't common.
Brad Killmore also caught the attention of many for his performance in the backs after switching to fullback a few rounds into the season.
"He did a lot of really good things for us, he was solid all year," Laird said of Killmore.
It's an exciting time for the club with the return of their Under 18's side after not being able to field one last year.
Laird said there's a "strong" crop of boys coming through the system which bodes well for the future of the club.
"If there is one thing I've learned from this competition, you need a good solid base of juniors to be successful so it will be great to have those young fellas around the club bringing enthusiasm and energy," he said.
While rumours are abound right now on the builds of teams next year, Laird said the Knights remain focused on their side as they look to carry momentum into a tough season this year.
"I honestly don't take notice of what other teams are doing, particularly at this time of year," he said.
"Going off last year, I think the footy will be of a very high standard and I anticipate a few clubs improving significantly and top five spots being hotly contested."
The Kiama Knights will kick off their season in a derby against the Jamberoo Superoos at Kiama Showground.
That match will be played on Saturday March 25 at 3pm.
Outlook for 2023
The Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies will be looking to rebound from a tough first season back in Group 7.
However, with a talented young core and some strong signings the squad looks poised for a competitive 2023 run.
In 2022, the Magpies finished the season at the bottom of the ladder, with a record of 2 wins, 2 draws, and 13 losses.
But that record isn't indicative of the effort the team showed, with many highlight moments throughout year.
The young players were equally impressive, and for many of them it was their first taste of first grade football.
For several players, coming into their second year of first grade, last year's experience will be invaluable for their growth in 2023.
The Magpies are looking to continue to re-establish their reputation as a quality club in Group 7 and are coming into next season with a number of fresh new faces.
The first move was the appointment of experienced prop Lloyd Thomas to the role of head coach.
Thomas has had a lengthy career in both the Group 7 and Illawarra leagues. He has earned a reputation as a tough as nails player and vocal leader on the field.
Thomas said the team was focused on building a competitive side, and the internal growth he has seen from the players was very encouraging.
"We want to build a good culture around the club across all grades on and off the field," he said.
"To turn up week in and week out and compete strongly is the ultimate goal.
"I'm really excited to see how our new signings fit into the team and see the growth of our returning players from last season," he said.
Thomas was impressed by a number of players from last season, including prop Oliver Parrish, centre Kealen Blattner, five-eighth Billy Hayburn, and club stalwart Joe Rogers.
This season a number of exciting new players will be joining the side, including five-eighth Rhys Fagerlund, Lockie Nellestein, Bailey Morris, Blake Harris-Davis and Charlie Parrish.
"We just want to have a competitive year on the field and get a good morale going," Thomas said.
"We are going to be a team that works hard for each other and each player puts in 100 per cent effort."
The Magpies will take on the mighty Gerringong Lions in their first match of the season, which will be a good test for the young up and coming side.
That match will be played at Michael Cronin Oval at 3pm on Saturday March 25.
Outlook for 2023
The Stingrays of Shellharbour enjoyed their best season as a club in their short history last season and there are "high expectations" heading into this season.
While the Stingrays initially got off to a shaky start, by the end of the season 2022 they were one of the hottest sides in the league as they went into the finals streaking.
The Rays won their last seven matches of the season heading into a elimination finals against the Kiama Knights, who they dispatched of in a tight contest, 18-12.
In the semi-finals they would again claw and fight their way to victory, this time over the Jamberoo Superoos 24-20.
The side's fairytale run would unfortunately come to an end though at the hand of the Gerringong Lions who beat them 34-16.
The Ray's finished the regular season in fourth place with a record of 13 wins and four losses.
While it didn't wrap up the way they hoped, the Stingrays have a lot to be excited for heading into the season.
"The feeling is really good around the club at the moment, there's a very good vibe around the place with high expectations," head coach Tommy Warner said.
Warner said he was proud of the guys last season especially with how everyone played for one another.
"I think we really came together as a group last year around the halfway point of the year," Warner said.
"Early season injuries made it hard for us to initially gel combination wise and as a team."
"The more we played together the better we got, our strongest aspects were our mateship, leadership and experience with a good mix of younger players as well."
Warner said the team are "very excited" with the kick off of the 2023 season right around the corner.
"All of the boys have itchy feet and are ready to get out there and play," he said.
There were a number of Stingrays who made their name known last year for their play.
Five-eighth Jake Horton played a pivotal role in the side's run home last year and is set for another big year.
Warner praised the play of Coleby Smith off the bench as hooker and also the breakout year by Jimmy Scott.
"Smith's energy was awesome and he's had a great preseason and I look forward to developing him more," he said.
"Jimmy Scott I think had a breakout year playing in the all stars game and playing in the country championship winning South Coast side, I think he's in for a massive year."
The Stingrays will see three new faces coming on board this season.
Kieran Moss who has a decorated resume from his quality stint in England as well as winning the NSW Cup premiership will be coming from Mittagong to join the Rays.
Tonga Tongotongo was a force in the Illawarra competition playing for Corrimal, who Warner described as "a tough uncompromising player."
Sione Lufe, who is a quality front rower will be coming across from Albion Park to add more depth to the team's forward pack.
Warner lives and breathes rugby league and said the mateship alone makes you never want to stop playing.
"That mateship and camaraderie you have on and off the field, and that moment you have with the boys before running out to play is really special as well as the emotion in the sheds after a game whether it's heartbreak after a tough loss or pure joy off a great win," he said.
"What keeps me coming back would have to be the challenge and competition that still drives me, I still have a lot of goals to tick off, and of course the smell of deep heat, it's like driving past KFC at lunch time."
The Stingrays will kick off their season with a battle against the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Centenary Field on Saturday March 25 at 4:30pm.
Outlook for 2023
The Shellharbour Sharks experienced a rollercoaster 2022 season, that saw them frequently travel up and down the standings, unfortunately bottoming out as the regular season wrapped up.
The team started the season strong with some quality wins that saw them near the top of the ladder for the first several weeks, but a mixture of injuries and inconsistency unfortunately saw the team flame out.
They finished the regular season in sixth place with a record of five wins, two draws and 10 losses.
Head coach Abed Atallah said the team is coming season 2023 excited and refreshed, ready to write a new chapter in the club's long history.
"Last season was poor at the end of the day," Atallah said.
"We are a club that sets high standards and finals are the expectation so looking at it from that side we didn't achieve what we set out to do."
Atallah cited "combinations" as the biggest catalyst for the team's inconsistency in 2022, with the plethora of new faces week in and week out making it hard for the team to build chemistry.
"It seemed like we had a few new faces every week in grade which made it harder to develop combinations," he said.
The team saw a total of 42 players take to the field for first grade last season.
The positive that came from this was being able to see a variety of the young talent that has been brewing in the Sharks' junior system.
"A lot of the younger kids had an opportunity to step up and play first grade which can only benefit them heading into this season," Atallah said.
There were several Sharks who stood out last season but none so more than second rower James Ralphs and now retired captain Matty Carroll.
Ralphs truly broke out as a star last season for the Sharks with Atallah saying he can't wait to see him take "a further leap forward" this season.
One of the biggest highlights of the Group 7 season overall was seeing Carroll hit the 2000 point mark - a feat that prior had never been accomplished.
The well-respected halfback has now hung up the boots but his voice around the club is sure to still be heard by the players next season.
The question remains now though, who will take on that leadership role for next season?
The Sharks have managed to retain the majority of the group from last year while also bringing back several former players.
Defence was the biggest issue the side wanted to address in the offseason, with Atallah noting the side wasn't as strong in that department has they had been in previous seasons.
"At the end of the day defence is what is going to help you win those close matches," he said.
He further noted the strong play of the middle last season as a main point they wanted to continue to reinforce.
"Middle of the field is where we had the least injury concerns," he said.
"Throughout the year they kept us in games that we probably could have found ourselves out of really quickly."
For Atallah the Sharks mean a lot, it's another family for the local coach, and one he hopes to make proud from the sidelines next season.
"The club has been a home away from home for me since I moved down this way," he said.
"We have a great working committee here who put long hours in to get the club to where it is."
"The players continue to be great, wanting to learn and grow, and some of the younger players in our squad are very talented, if we can help them reach their potential then we have done our job."
The Sharks will kick off their season with a clash against the reigning premiers, the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday March 26 at 3pm.
Outlook for 2023
It was a tough outing for the Eagles last season coming off what had been a very strong run in the cancelled 2021 season.
The side just never looked to properly gel last season, which was to be expected after losing quite a few players in-between seasons.
They would round-out the regular season by finishing in seventh place with a record of five wins and twelve losses and as a result would not qualify for finals play.
If the side were able to turn it around this season and make a run at the title it would be a dream come true with the club celebrating their 100th anniversary.
Eagles president Ken Booth said he's excited about the upcoming season and what the youthful Albion Park squad will bring to the competition.
"We are excited about this year, we've got a few new signings and our numbers are strong," Booth said.
"We've probably got 68 registered players at the moment."
"We will end up with six grades, firsts, reserves, thirds, 18's and two ladies league tag sides this year."
"We're just looking forward to being competitive in first grade."
The Eagles have had a rough run the past several seasons, having not made the semi finals since 2012, the same year the club won their last premeirship.
The youth movement that is building at the Park though, and it could be the beginning of the next chapter for the historic club.
The Jason Hooper - coached Park have a strong mix of local junior talent along with former players returning to the team this season.
Shannon Wakeman returns to the team along with Buddy Braddick, who will both provide valuable and stable play on the field.
"Buddy was with us the year the competition got cancelled in 2020, and he was a part of the premiership team in 2012 so we're excited to have him back," Booth said.
"He always brings excitement and we seem to do well when Buddy is around."
The Park also have local juniors like Kane Bell from Cronulla, Jack Walsh and Dallas Harrison.
"All three are out of our under 18 team that won the comp undefeated in 2018."
"Cooper Tunbridge is also back, so it's all about youth for us, which we are excited about."
Albion Park will have their strength tested early with a round one match-up against a strong Stingrays side, a round two clash with reigning premiers Warilla Gorillas and a week three battle against the always solid Jamberoo Superoos.
"We play three sides from the top five last year so we will know where we are after three rounds."
Albion Park will look to protect their home ground of Centenary Field in their clash with the Stingrays.
That match will kick off on Saturday March 25 at 4:30pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
