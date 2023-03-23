Taipan fleet grounded as 'potential tragedy' averted

The Australian Army's MRH-90 Taipan helicopter fleet has been grounded after an aircraft was forced to ditch into Jervis Bay on Wednesday night.
Witnesses reported seeing "an explosion" and fire near the aircraft's main rotor before it went into the water.
Defence Minister Richard Marles told Channel Nine's Today morning show the aircraft had "lost power".
"The crew were able to shut down the rotor ... in really a textbook fashion and were able to ditch the helicopter in Jervis Bay itself," he said.
"This was an extremely professional textbook response to obviously a terribly frightening situation."
"The critical question is why did the engine stop."
Ten Australian Defence Force personnel were on board, four air crew and six passengers, with everyone able to safely disembark after the aircraft ditched.
Two were treated for "minor injuries" on shore with a Defence spokesman saying one had suffered a head knock and another had ingested seawater.
The personnel were transported to HMAS Creswell, south of Nowra, where they are undergoing further medical examination and receiving support from the ADF.
Commander of the Army Aviation Command Stephen Jobson told media he wouldn't speculate on circumstances of the crash, but that Defence personnel were supporting an investigation by the Defence Aviation Safety Bureau.
The incident site is being contained by Australian Federal Police and port services personnel.
Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart AO DSC, thanked emergency responders for their quick action.
"[Last night] quick responses from ADF personnel and emergency services and well drilled teams prevented a potential tragedy," said Lieutenant General Stuart.
"We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to determine the cause and ensure the platform remains safe to operate."
The ADF personnel were conducting a routine counter-terrorism training activity in vicinity of Jervis Bay when the incident occurred.
