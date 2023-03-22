Young cycling sensation Curtis Trkulja has been racing in the Australian Elite and Under 19 Championships.
The Championships have been taking place at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane over the past five days.
He was part of a strong NSW Under 19 team for the championships, and was also an important part of the pursuit squad which resulted in a bronze medal.
Trkulja was teamed up with Ben Anderson of Dubbo for the U19 120 Lap Madison, where a fall would unfortunately put the duo out of any chance of a medal.
Luckily for the two athletes, there was no real damage caused from the fall just several battle scars.
Trkulja also rode the junior U19 individual pursuit where he placed tenth overall, while a strong result, he said it was overall "a disappointing result."
The next step for the cyclist is the individual pursuit at the Oceania Championships on Thursday, also at the Anna Meares Velodrome, then the following week the Oceania Road Time Trial and Road Race.
These Oceania cycling championships are part of the Brisbane Cycling Festival.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
