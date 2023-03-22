Ten Defence personnel have survived an on-water helicopter crash at Jervis Bay.
In a statement, Defence has told the Register an incident occurred on Wednesday evening (March 22).
"Defence can confirm a helicopter incident occurred near Jervis Bay, New South Wales on the evening of 22 March 2023," the statement read.
"All Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel on board have been safely recovered from the water.
RELATED:
"At this time Defence's priority is supporting the ADF members involved in the incident and their families."
Paramedics were called to College Rd in Jervis Bay Village about 9am, to assess the nine patients for minor injuries.
However, the paramedics were ultimately not required.
The MRH-90 Taipan multi-role helicopters have previously been plagued with safety concerns about "major risks and issues" affecting its reliability and capability, a parliamentary report found in 2020.
In 2021, the Navy's 808 Squadron MRH-90 Taipan helicopters were temporarily grounded due to IT maintenance issues.
"We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to determine the cause and ensure the platform remains safe to operate," he said.
As a precaution, Defence has temporarily paused the training activity and will ground the MRH-90 Taipan fleet while the cause of the incident is investigated.
The incident site is being contained by Australian Federal Police and port services personnel.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.