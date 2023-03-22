A woman has been airlifted from Berry to Sydney's St George Hospital today (Wednesday, March 22) after falling in her home last night.
The 79-year-old suffered leg injuries and was trapped in the room of her Berry home.
She was not discovered by family members until the following afternoon.
Paramedics were called to retrieve and treat the woman, before she was airlifted to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
The Toll Rescue Helicopter landed at the Berry Sporting Complex to transport the woman.
Inspector Faye Stockman from NSW Ambulance said the decision was made to transfer the woman to Sydney because of the time she had been trapped and injured.
Inspector Stockman said the incident was a timely reminder for older and vulnerable people to always carry equipment needed to alert family members or emergency services in the event of an accident or incident.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
