Every colour of the rainbow could be seen on the faces, clothes and smiles of North Nowra Public School students on Friday, March 17.
And a wide range of teachers, staff and parents got into the act as colours were spread from one end of the school oval to the other.
It was all part of the Parents and Citizens Association Colour Fun Run Fundraiser.
And plenty of fun was had, with laughter from students, staff and family members heard from kilometres away.
It was a wonderful event, bringing the School Community together and successfully raising funds for future school projects.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
