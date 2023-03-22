Property Council tells developers: lead the charge on Shoalhaven housing crisis

Housing developers must lead the charge in tackling the Shoalhaven's housing crisis - according to the region's industry advocate.
Property Council Illawarra-Shoalhaven chair Jennifer Macquarie has called on private industry to step up and fill two huge shortages in the Shoalhaven: affordable housing, and key worker housing.
Speaking at the Property Council's Shoalhaven overview event in Nowra on Wednesday (March 22), Ms Macquarie said the private sector must be part of the solution, on top of state government intervention to fix the housing crisis.
Estimates from Business Illawarra are that the Shoalhaven-Illawarra will need 11,000 new affordable homes in the next two decades.
However, Ms Macquarie said the wheels of government are turning too slowly to meet the Shoalhaven's dire need for homes.
"I have lost count of how many roundtables and workshops I've attended over the last couple of years around the housing issue," she said.
"The statistics around housing availability and affordability are dire. Collectively we understand the problem and have identified the solutions. It's time for a little less conversation, and a little more action.
"We all acknowledge that the wheels of government turn slowly... the private sector on the other hand is agile and responsive.
"Perhaps the immediate term solutions to the housing crisis are up to us."
While Ms Macquarie acknowledged there were challenges with planning rules and regulations, she also offered several possible ways to get more housing into the Shoalhaven.
Suggestions revolved around offering different types of housing to meet shifting demographics; collaborating with local councils, community housing organisations, or large-scale employers; build to rent projects, and secondary dwellings on existing properties.
Ms Macquarie said the key for private industry to help ease the housing crisis was to work smarter, not harder.
"Innovation doesn't always have to be ground-breaking. Small changes in thinking can lead to positive outcomes," she said.
"Whether you're a developer, real estate agent, building designer, or town planner - one or two smaller dwellings mixed through a project, or coming up with some clever designs of small homes to inspire clients is a great start.
"Long term, solving the housing affordability issue is very much government dependent - and we won't be easing off the pressure on that front," she said.
"But we must also acknowledge that each of us carries a responsibility for making sure that everyone in our community has access to suitable housing, and we all need to be part of the solution."
Shoalhaven City mayor Amanda Findley also spoke at the Property Council's event in Nowra.
Giving an overview of the Shoalhaven, Ms Findley touched on the city's homelessness crisis; above-average population growth; shifting demographics of residents; urban release areas in the pipeline, and the newest gazetted suburb.
The city is approaching a population of 109,000 - that's growth of 1.38 per cent.
Ms Findley said many residents were living in homes larger than they needed; her vision for the Nowra CBD included apartments that kept the city's character.
"We keep working with the NSW Government for a review of planning controls for the Nowra CBD, which is a key location for higher density living and mixed use development," she said.
"I don't want Nowra to be the town that people drive past to get somewhere more beautiful, I want them to call Nowra home.
"It will be beneficial not just for our businesses, but our workforce, for the people who can live close to services and to transport.
"If we can take what was old, and apply good architecture to what can be new, there is no reason why we can't have a spectacular outcome for Nowra."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
