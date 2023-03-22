Nowra Velo Club's Adrian McMillan and Steve Gendek spent the weekend putting the pedal to the metal at the NSW Masters track cycling championships on the Dunc Gray velodrome at Bankstown.
McMillan had a strong outing at the championships, scoring two silver and two bronze medals on masters eight racing while Gendek also scored some hardware with a silver and a bronze from the masters seven events.
McMillan's first bronze came on Friday evening (March 17) in his individual pursuit over 2000 metres.
He then joined two Illawarra CC riders for another bronze in a team sprint over 750 metres.
On Saturday (March 18) McMillan was joined by joined by Gendek at the track centre as they prepared for the sprint event.
McMillan scored his first silver medal in this event while Gendek was awarded the bronze after his clashes with two world masters sprint champions.
The final events for the two Nowra Velo Club riders was in the scratch race championships where both McMillan and Gendek had silver medal performances in their respective age divisions.
Adrian McMillan now moves on to the Australian Masters track championships on the Anna Meares velodrome in Brisbane which start the week after Easter in April.
He was successful in winning gold in the time trial event at this Australian Masters championships last year, will he have a repeat performance in 2023?
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
