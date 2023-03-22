Spectacular beach living

With an emphasis on functional, private living with entertaining spaces, this tightly-held family home presents a wonderful opportunity to acquire a stunning property with the added bonus of secured income.
Exuding a rich blend of coastal living, this luxurious family sanctuary has been designed with an emphasis on serene beach-side living.
"The beach front lifestyle this property affords is one of it's many desirable aspects," said Karen Tsolakis, real estate agent.
There are multiple, bright and inviting living areas, with spotted gum flooring, across two levels and a huge, covered entertainers deck that stretches out towards breathtaking 180 degree beach views.
The property includes a separate and private two-bedroom unit at the rear, which is an established and popular Airbnb with forward bookings.
Other impressive features include a majestic and covered entrance with large, double glass doors, high ceilings, three large bedrooms with built-in robes, and each with their own individual air conditioning units and ceiling fans. The spacious main bedroom has a private ensuite, walk-in robe, and wonderful water views from the balcony.
The quality kitchen has a gas stove, stone bench tops and a bar that leads out to the balcony.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.