South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Apprentices appointed to help boost Australia's defence capabilities

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Quirque, Emily Reichler, Chris Neville, Ebinee Rich, Liam Cuzen, Wylie Townsend and Jack Weber represent the new apprentice intake at Sikorsky Australia in the Shoalhaven region. Picture supplied.

Sikorsky Australia has employed a new cohort of apprentices to work on sustaining the Australian Defence Force's rotary-wing assets at its maintenance and logistics support facility in Nowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Property Council tells developers: lead the charge on Shoalhaven housing crisis
No comments
Property Council Illawarra-Shoalhaven chair Jennifer Macquarie (centre), on a panel with Peter Langdon (Endeavour Energy) and Amanda Findley (Shoalhaven City Council). The Property Council held its Shoalhaven Outlook event in Nowra. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Culburra Beach's Owen Wright announces retirement from WSL Championship Tour
South Coast surfer Owen Wright has announced his retirement. Picture - Getty Images
Watch: Eli Matic hit buzzer-beater three pointer to down Orange
No comments
The 2023 Shoalhaven Tigers have gotten off to a strong start. Picture by Greg Turner
Brave mum remembered for saving son from drowning on the south coast
Leonie Jackson has received a posthumous bravery medal for saving her young son from a rip. (ALEXANDER JONES)
More from my region
How the Illawarra's state election candidates would change the education system
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
Educational reform? The Illawarra candidates reveal their plans.
9 places to find a comedy gig in and around Wollongong
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Comedians on tour to the Illawarra, clockwise from top left: Ross Noble, Robyn Reynolds, Frenchy, Jimeoin.
Brave mum remembered for saving son from drowning on the South Coast
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
Leonie Jackson has received a posthumous bravery medal for saving her young son from a rip. (ALEXANDER JONES)
Historic school features in South Coast band's new video clip
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
More national stories
Paralympian Kurt Fearnley and wife welcome twin girls
Newcastle Paralympian Kurt Fearnley and his wife Sheridan welcomed twin girls Margaret and Lillian. Picture supplied.
Premier on back foot in final NSW election debate
Chris Minns suggested Dominic Perrottet might again pause health workers' wages. (Dan Himbrechts / Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
This is how to have your leaked online images taken down
No comments
Laying on the floor, a woman is overwhelmed by stress. Picture by Karolina Grabowska via Canva.
Fresh concern over Chinese interest in Pacific airstrip
President Taneti Maamau attended last month's Pacific Islands Forum after Kiribati rejoined. (Ben McKay/AAP PHOTOS)