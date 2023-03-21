Sikorsky Australia has employed a new cohort of apprentices to work on sustaining the Australian Defence Force's rotary-wing assets at its maintenance and logistics support facility in Nowra.
The new starters, including seven aircraft maintenance apprentices and one warehouse logistician trainee, join a 200-strong Sikorsky Australia workforce.
They are part of the company's formal training program to nurture local talent in the Shoalhaven region by providing opportunities to develop advanced skills in aircraft maintenance.
"We are delighted to welcome the new apprentices and trainee to our team and look forward to helping them become fully qualified aircraft maintenance engineers and warehouse operation logisticians," said Sikorsky Australia's General Manager, Cliff Kyle.
"Our highly skilled, dedicated regional workforce is the backbone of Sikorsky Australia.
"The team has been proudly sustaining the ADF Black Hawk and Seahawk helicopter fleets for over 30 years," Mr Kyle said.
"We will continue to invest in the Shoalhaven workforce to ensure we have the right people, trained to deliver complex sustainment services on the Hawk assets to ensure they are mission ready for our customer.
"With the Australian Defence Force's recent acquisition of 40 UH-60M Black Hawks and 13 additional MH-60R Seahawks, it's incumbent on Sikorsky Australia to ensure our regional workforce is nurtured and grown to deliver cutting edge capability for decades to come," he said.
The seven aircraft maintenance apprentices bring Sikorsky's apprentices cohort to 12, comprising around 15 per cent of its maintenance workforce.
One of the new apprentices, Emily Reichler, was a qualified landscaper who was looking for a change after five years working in a Shoalhaven landscaping business.
"I was looking for a stable career with a new challenge every single day and a great environment," she said.
READ MORE:
"I'm so excited with my new career in sustaining the Royal Australian Navy's Seahawks.
"Having grown up in the Shoalhaven you see Navy helicopters all day, every day, so it's nice to finally understand how they operate and why they do what they do."
Another new apprentice, Chris Neville, worked in retail before he joined Sikorsky Australia.
"After nine years within retail, I moved into logistics first with a cheese factory where I built up my experience.
"I then joined the Sikorsky Australia team as a logistician for over two years," he explained.
"After that time, I was looking for growth opportunities and applied for the aircraft maintenance apprenticeship and won a position."
He said he enjoyed the fact it was a hands-on role.
"I'm happier in my job, and I get a good feeling knowing that I'm contributing to Australia's security," Mr Neville said.
"It's been a really positive move.
"I encourage people who are considering a change in careers to back yourself as you can always grow and there are interesting career opportunities at Sikorsky Australia."
The apprenticeship program has already had eight apprentices graduate and transition to full time roles.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.