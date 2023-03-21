Australia's biggest vet service on wheels is in Nowra today - Wednesday, March 22.
The Animal Welfare League B-double truck is offering free veterinary health checks, vaccinations and microchipping on the vacant block next to Stockland Nowra from 9am to 3.30pm.
The visit is part of a tour target communities needing access to these services due to financial constraints.
Animal Welfare League NSW Chief Executive Officer Stephen Albin said the country tour was a new service delivering pet care where it was most needed.
"The Animal Welfare League NSW is dedicated to ensuring every pet has the basic care of a health check, microchipping and vaccinations," he said.
"If a dog or cat is lost, then microchipping is the best way for a pet to be reunited with its owner, and it will also ease pressure on local council pounds.
READ MORE:
"Vaccinations at the right time are fundamental to keeping a pet happy and free of serious diseases, and health checks are an excellent way to ensure pets remain healthy," Mr Albin said.
"A lot of preparation work has gone into the tour, and the Animal Welfare League NSW team are very excited to be hitting the road."
The purpose-built B-double trailer is more than 25 metres long, offering specially designed areas for animal surgeries including desexing, an isolation room, and more than 35 recovery cages.
It also features equipment for blood work, fridges, a veterinary scale, extensive storage to hold veterinary supplies and more.
"We encourage any pet owner who has a pet that needs a free check from our professional staff to take advantage of the service," Mr Albin said.
"We have experienced high demand, so pet owners should come prepared as there will be a wait time."
