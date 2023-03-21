Kiama MP slams renewed suspension calls

Kiama MP Garth Ward has hit out at the two major political parties after both Dominic Perrottet and Chris Minns said they would support moves to suspend him from Parliament should he hold his seat on Saturday.
The leaders of the Liberal and Labor parties say the independent MP should not be in Parliament while fighting legal issues.
Mr Ward was suspended from Parliament a year ago after being charged with historic sexual and indecent assault offences.
He has denied any wrongdoing, and the case remains before the courts.
However he has lashed out at the political leaders, accusing them of trying to override the wishes of his electorate.
Mr Ward said he was entitled to the presumption of innocence until he could face due process.
READ MORE:
"We live in a democracy, and people get to decide who represents them, not the major political parties," Mr Ward said.
"What does that also say about the major parties' commitment to the presumption of innocence?
"This is not an optional extra, this is a human right, and people have got an opportunity to send a message to the major political parties that we actually believe in fairness and due process," he said.
However Mr Ward said he did not give the pronouncements of the two leaders all that much weight.
"What they say before an election will be different to what they do after an election," he said.
"I don't believe that they will [reinforce the suspension from Parliament], I think they're just saying it because they believe they have to."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.