Zooka Mariners close out season in clash against Pirates

The Shoalhaven Mariners Zooka team (Under 10s) played their final match of the season last Sunday against the Berkeley Pirates.
The Mariners battled the opposing side at Fred Finch Park, as both sides looked to close out their season on a high note.
The first innings was a back and forth affair that saw neither side get on the scoring sheet, but there was "quality gamesmanship" between the two young sides according to spectators.
The second innings was a reflection of the first with both teams at loggerheads with each other.
The Pirates would cross the plate twice in the top of the third innings for a two run lead.
It was again another high effort but tough outing for the Mariners as they were unable to get over for another run, but did show flashes of brilliance with the bat.
At the top of the fourth innings the Mariners exploded in the field shutting the gate and ultimately dashing any hopes that the Pirates had of scoring.
Unfortunately the Mariners yet again were unsuccessful in getting players to cross home plate.
Nil all was the result in the fifth and final innings, with the score reading Mariners 0 - Pirates 3.
The young Mariners team was made up of Ethan Goff, Cale Armstrong, Isaac Dunphy, Lachlan Ahern, Pharah Little, Nixon Clark, Olivia Hobday and Hunter Little.
"Over the past season the kids have improved so much, their willingness to learn and improve has been obvious," Mariners' Kerrie Raymond said.
"A huge 'well done' goes to the Mariners coach Brendan Dunphy for his unwavering efforts to mould the kids into a cohesive unit."
"Also a massive thank you to Tammy Hobday for scoring the season and Natalie Broad for her help with the kids and lastly the famous Tony J for your spectacular writing which has been interesting, informative and entertaining."
"Well done to all of the little Mariners."
The Mariners are looking for senior players for the upcoming season which starts on April 15.
Training will be held on Wednesdays at 6pm at Ison Park.
For any further information on signing up for the season, you can call Kerrie Raymond on 0411 500 687.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.