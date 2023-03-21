The Liberal Party has promised to provide $450,00 if re-elected on Saturday to help fit-out the new Sanctuary Point Library.
The party's South Coast candidate Luke Sikora says the money will help deliver a state-of-the art facility when the new library is built in Kerry Street.
"It is wonderful to be able to welcome an additional $450,000 in funding to deliver the new Sanctuary Point Library, a facility which will be able to be enjoyed by everyone in the Bay and Basin region," Mr Sikora said.
"Funding has been secured through the NSW Liberal Government's Public Library Infrastructure program and will be utilised to undertake works inside the building, including assisting with the fit-out," he said.
Mr Sikora promised to work to deliver more funding and projects for the Bay and Basin area if elected on March 25.
Retiring South Coast MP Shelley Hancock said the community of Sanctuary Point had worked hard to ensure thie facility would soon be a reality.
"I congratulate the local community on their tireless advocacy in securing what will be a world-class facility for local residents and visitors to the area," Mrs Hancock said.
"The NSW Liberal Government continues to support libraries across the state, with an overall record investment of over $40 million provided to local councils this year alone, with further increases locked in for next year and beyond."
