A woman has been arrested following an alleged attack with a crowbar on another woman in the yard of a Nowra home last month.
Emergency services were called to the home in Gould Avenue on the morning on Thursday, February 9, following reports of an alleged assault.
Police were told a woman was approached by a person not known to her, who allegedly struck her over the head with a crowbar before fleeing on foot.
READ MORE:
The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics for a laceration to her face, before being taken to Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 42-year-old woman at a unit in Jervis Street, Nowra, on Sunday, March 19.
She was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and was refused bail to face Nowra Local Court.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.