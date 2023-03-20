A fundraising barbecue at Culburra Beach on Friday collected $4000 for the Black Dog Institute - smashing its $1000 target.
The event was organised by Em's Place owner Emily Lewis following the recent deaths of two of the coastal village's residents.
She said family members of one of the men attended the barbecue, which collected $2500.
"It was a lot of sausages, but it was so good," Ms Lewis said.
"There was a big crowd there, and the support from the community was lovely."
Another $1500 was donated on the day, adding to the tally from the barbecue.
Ms Lewis said the barbecue was a great chance for people to come together and talk in the wake of the deaths that shocked the community, with a couple of professional counsellor attending in case anyone needed additional support.
