People planning to travel through Kangaroo Valley next week face the prospect of major delays due to repair work on the Hampden Bridge.
The bridge on Moss Vale Road will be closed for five nights from Sunday, March 26 to Thursday, March 30, between 8pm and 4am, weather permitting.
Detours for light and heavy vehicles will be via the Illawarra Highway, Macquarie Pass and Princes Highway and are expected to add up to 80 minutes to journeys.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during the closure, with pedestrians escorted across the bridge by workers.
This will bring delays of about 10 minutes.
Transport for NSW says access for emergency services will be maintained throughout the work.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
