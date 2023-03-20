South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Groups unite for river clean up

Updated March 21 2023 - 6:32am, first published 6:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven Riverwatch held its Clean up Australia Day working bee on Tuesday, March 14, focusing on Numbaa and Pig Islands within the Shoalhaven River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Zooka Mariners close out season in clash against Pirates
No comments
The 2022/23 Zooka Shoalhaven Mariners at their last match of the season. Picture supplied.
Kiama home held for 30 years has $5 million hopes
No comments
The home has a price guide of between $4.6 million and $5 million.
Kiama MP slams renewed suspension calls
No comments
Kiama MP Gareth Ward. Picture supplied.
South coast MMA fighter crowned national champion
No comments
Moruya MMA fighter Blake Donnelly has been crowned Eternal Lightweight Champion of Australia. Picture supplied.
More from my region
'A no brainer': Kiama council push to back subs at Port Kembla fails
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
A push to get Kiama Municipal Council to back a subs base at Port Kembla came to nought at Tuesday night's meeting.
Wollongong Day Surgery nurses walking off the job over pay, conditions
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Union general secretary Shaye Candish says nurses at Wollongong Day Surgery are frustrated amid ongoing enterprise agreement negotiations. File picture by Robert Peet.
Wollongong, Dapto SES units honour their most dedicated volunteers
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Stephen Cliffe awarded a 30 year long service award at the Northern Illawarra Cluster Awards Presentation (Dapto and Wollongong City Units) on Sunday, March 19 2023. Picture supplied by NSW State Emergency Service.
Former PM Paul Keating meets with Kiama council, Greater Cities Commission
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Jacki Johnson, Chris Hanger, Neil Reilly, Paul Keating, Jane Stroud and Geoff Roberts. Picture from Kiama Municipal Council.
More national stories
Brave mum remembered for saving son from the waves
Leonie Jackson has received a posthumous bravery medal for saving her young son from a rip. (ALEXANDER JONES)
How 'echo chambers' are driving people to hateful ideology
No comments
Police would enforce the salute ban. Picture by Glenn Daniels.
Aussie distillery picks up world gin gong
Paul Hanna from Broken Hill Distillery.
Chinese car quality ranked: See where Tesla, MG place
Chinese car quality ranked: See where Tesla, MG place