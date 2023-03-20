Dramatic late-night rescue off Shellharbour

A night-time fishing trip with mates ended in a dramatic seven-hour rescue on Sunday after the vessel's engine failed
Four men, aged in their 20s, were around 40 kilometres (22 nautical miles) off the coast of Shellharbour when the engine on their central console vessel failed just after 6pm.
Conditions were like a "washing machine" with sea mist, smoke from hazard reductions and a big swell proving difficult for Marine Rescue crews who were called to help.
Illawarra zone duty operations manager Stuart Massey said it was difficult to find the 6-7 metre long stricken vessel, and its occupants were asked to set off a flare to help rescuers find them.
By the time they reached the vessel it was 10.40pm and it had drifted seven kilometres closer to shore.
"It was windy and the swell was getting up, it was a bit like a washing machine," Mr Massey said.
"Conditions were challenging on the way out and the way back."
The distressed vessel, which is owned by an Illawarra resident, was towed back to Shellharbour Marina at Shell Cove, with the fisherman returned to land around 2am on Monday.
Mr Massey said luckily the fisherman had "done the right thing" by registering their trip details - including departure time, intended destination and approximate return time - with Marine Rescue so it was easier to locate them.
Register your boat trips on Channel 16 or on the Marine Rescue NSW app.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.