Best practice is one thing, getting a good night's sleep is quite another.
On World Sleep Day, who better to help than an expert sleep researcher from the University of Wollongong.
But do you even need Tony Okley's help?
If you wake without the help of an alarm clock, then probably not.
You see the Distinguished Professor, who doubles as a Senior Professor in the School of Health and Society at UOW, says the best way to measure the quality of your night's sleep is the alarm clock test.
"It's about making sure that you get enough sleep so that your body wakes up without the need for an alarm clock, and that will help ensure that you feel fresh," he said.
So, the best practice for that? Here are Professor Okley's tips:
An early night is best practice
Do not go to bed late and wake up early, Prof Okley said, it compromises the hours of sleep needed.
"For children and teenagers an earlier and consistent bedtime is best."
"Children and adolescents who go to bed earlier, and have an earlier wake-up time actually have better health outcomes than those that have a late bedtime and late wake up time - in particular things around cognition, concentration, and academic achievement," Prof Okley said.
How many hours?
The professor says adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep a night.
"Sleep is so important. It's so important for many factors about our life," he said.
"It's when our body repairs itself, it recovers, where a lot of regrowth occurs, where a lot of reversing of the ageing process occurs. It is so critical."
The best environment?
The UOW expert recommends a quiet, dark, and well-ventilated space.
For adults, reducing alcohol is helpful particularly in the three-hour window before bed. Not eating straight before bed is recommended as is stopping caffeine consumption after lunch.
About screen time ...
Screen time needs to stop two hours before bed due to the effects of blue light.
About power naps ...
There's good and bad news, says Prof Okley.
"I think if people are falling asleep or feeling really tired in the afternoon that's probably an indication that they're not getting enough night time sleep.
"That could be where a short power nap might actually be helpful in terms of them being able to refocus after that and be productive."
Optimum napping is between 30 and 60 minutes, he said: "Any longer could impact your sleep at night."
About sleep deprivation ...
The attitude to sleep deprivation has changed, the professor said.
"This idea that it's a bit of a badge of honour that you can get by with four to five hours sleep and still function. I think that's a misnomer now.
"We've become much more aware of the critical importance of sleep and not compromising on it in our lives," he said.
About the morning ...
Finally, to start the day on the right side of the bed - welcome the light into your house in the morning or pop outside in the sun.
"It might be as short as five minutes that will help actually with stimulating your dopamine and ensuring that your brain switches on and you're ready for the day."
And if all that doesn't help?
If all of these tips fail, you are waking up multiple times throughout the night, struggling to get six to seven hours of sleep, Dr Okely said it may be an indicator to seek advice from your GP.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
