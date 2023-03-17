South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

University of Wollongong professor Tony Okley shares his top tips on World Sleep Day

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
March 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Wollongong's Distinguished Professor of public health, Tony Okely recommends the best practices for sleep. Picture supplied by University of Wollongong.

Best practice is one thing, getting a good night's sleep is quite another.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Sailors stun at state championships
No comments
Local sailors out on the water. Picture by Beau Outeridge
Shoalhaven Community Colleges search for new CEO with Helen Zwicker stepping down after 15 years
No comments
Shoalhaven River College principal Trish Ikin (left) and outgoing Shoalhaven and Kiama Community College CEO Helen Zwicker (right). Picture by Sam Baker
Brayden Morris looking to take flight with NBL1 Hawks squad
No comments
Brayden Morris (right) in action for the Shoalhaven Tigers last season. Picture by Shoalhaven Basketball Association.
Kangaroos massacred in brutal late-night attack on South Coast
Six kangaroos, including two joeys, were killed in an alleged deliberate attack on the South Coast. Pictures supplied
More from my region
First round of Bowral Touch finals complete
Southern Highland News
Southern Highland News
The semifinals are done. File picture.
Man drowns at Cudmirrah Beach, near Sussex Inlet
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Picture from Google Maps.
Smith's Hill principal David Deitz returns to Wollongong for community day
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
David Deitz with his daughter Greer, wife Lynlea and son Aston. Picture by Adam McLean.
Just one South Coast spot makes Australia's top travel destinations? Yes, really
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
The NSW/Victorian border towns of Echuca and Albury have topped and tailed this year's list of best places to visit.
More national stories
AUKUS casts shadow on Australia-China trade relations
China says Australia has disregarded international concerns in launching its nuclear submarine deal. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
NSW feels the heat as temperatures soar again
Sweltering conditions continue across NSW with temperatures tipped to hit 40C in Sydney's west. (Nikki Short/AAP PHOTOS)
Massive fish kill in regional Australia blamed on heatwave
No comments
Dead fish. Picture by Anna Warr.
The inspiring story of a gorilla and his zookeeper parent
No comments
Zookeeper Chad Staples with baby Kaius, watched by potential surrogate G-Anne, a 43-year-old western lowland gorilla. Picture by James Croucher