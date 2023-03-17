Kangaroos massacred in brutal late-night attack on South Coast

Six kangaroos have been left with broken legs, backs and smashed skulls after they were run down in a quiet residential street on the South Coast.
Police are investigating after Long Beach residents heard noises and discovered burnouts in their Batemans Bay suburb on Sunday night, they then discovered a dead kangaroo on the street.
Wildlife group WIRES was called in and a volunteer found the female adult kangaroo had a very young joey in its pouch. He also discovered four other kangaroos - a deceased juvenile and three adults, they all had horrific injuries.
All injured kangaroos were later ethunaised.
The incident on Blairs Road sparked outrage among residents and WIRES volunteers.
WIRES Mid South Coast Branch chair Janelle Renes said she's filled with disbelief and sadness and "there's definitely anger".
"We spend our time trying to save as many [native animals] as we can and to see something like this is devastating," she said.
It's not the first time kangaroos have been killed in Batemans Bay, after an attack in October 2021 left 14 roos dead in Long Beach and Maloneys Beach. Two 17-year-old boys were later charged for recklessly beat and kills animal.
These latest deaths have been reported to police and Ms Renes said she believes it was a deliberate act, rather than an accident.
"It's unlikely four adults were hit on the same night, and they weren't close together," she said.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 10.20pm on Sunday, March 12.
"Initial inquiries suggest the kangaroos were killed between 6.30pm and 10pm that night," they said.
Police have urged anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
