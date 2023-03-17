Kangaroos massacred in brutal late-night attack on South Coast

South Coast Register
Kangaroos massacred in brutal late-night attack at Batemans Bay

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:39pm
Six kangaroos, including two joeys, were killed in an alleged deliberate attack on the South Coast. Pictures supplied

Six kangaroos have been left with broken legs, backs and smashed skulls after they were run down in a quiet residential street on the South Coast.

