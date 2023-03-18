Shoalhaven Community Colleges search for new CEO with Helen Zwicker stepping down after 15 years

Shoalhaven Community Colleges are looking for their next CEO to take reins of the local not-for-profit, adult community and high school education provider.
Current CEO Helen Zwicker has made the "difficult" decision to step down after 15 years in the role she has "absolutely loved."
"It's been an absolute blessing to serve in this role, and I'm going to miss the impact we have on the community that we work with and the great people I work alongside dreadfully," she said.
"I am able to leave with the organisation in great shape, with fantastic foundations in place and I'm really looking forward to seeing the wonderful goals they kick in the year ahead."
Kiama Community College Limited is a NFP education provider serving the communities of the Illawarra and Shoalhaven Regions.
With the purpose to "empower, educate and connect individuals for a socially and economically inclusive community."
With a total of 80 staff, the colleges and alternative high school train in excess of 1200 students annually.
As a successful candidate, the CEO would have remit for a substantial local operation, spanning two campuses and a small alternative high school (Shoalhaven River College).
Speaking on the ideal candidate for the role, Ms Zwicker said it would be someone who's "proven, purpose led and persuasive, their calling is social impact."
"Your background may be broad but the commons thread has always been to unify and align, creating something for the betterment of others."
"They would have a passion for equity as well as a great track record of building positive culture within an organisation and generally sound business acumen."
Ms Zwicker said one of the best aspects of the job, is the quality of the team you'll get to work with.
"The whole team that we work with here at the community college are incredibly likeminded," she said.
"We've all been drawn to the work because of the opportunity to make a difference and it's been a privilege to work alongside all of them."
"Stepping into the role you'll be supported and enabled by a capable team of leaders, educators, support workers, administrators and board members."
The future of the local education group is looking bright and Ms Zwicker hopes the next CEO will help to continue to push and grow the business into the future.
"Being in that position for 15 years will fill me with a sense of pride and a warm inner glow for the rest of my days," she said.
"The future of the community college is really bright and I'm very excited to see what comes next."
If you are interested in the role, you can find out more and apply here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
