Warning to beware of people offering asphalt for sale

There are warnings about potential scammers operating in the Shoalhaven, offering to sell hot mix supposedly left over from a council road job.
The men with English and Irish accents have been approaching businesses and individuals in several towns including Berry, Cambewarra and Woollamia, claiming to be from a company called Elite Road Services.
They have been telling people they had hot mix asphalt left over from a nearby council job.
Shoalhaven Council said it had not contracted a company called Elite Road Services to carry out any work locally, however it was aware of scammers using that business name.
Gregg Girling of Cambewarra said he was approached by a man wearing a high-visibility shirt on Monday, March 13, offering to sell hot mix to help repair a private road.
He arrived in a regular white sedan, with an offsider remaining in the car.
The man at the door said he had enough hot mix to cover 200 square metres.
"He said it's usually $170 a square metre but because it's left over all I'd have the pay was the materials at $50 a square metre and they'd lay whatever amount I wanted," Mr Girling said.
The man left after Mr Girling said he was not prepared to make a snap decision, particularly with someone who did not have a business card and was driving around in a car with no signwriting or identification.
And said he later checked online to find the supposedly reduced price was not a bargain.
"The interesting thing is that if you go online the going rate is about $30 a square metre," Mr Girling said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
