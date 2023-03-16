The number of people experiencing rental stress in the Shoalhaven is growing
A report into the cost and availability of housing across NSW regions has identified the number of people experiencing rental stress in the Shoalhaven continues to increase.
The Regional Housing Needs Report released by Shelter NSW shows the increase in rental pressure is mainly impacting low-income households.
And it reveals a large portion of the population is vulnerable to changes in interest rates, incomes and rental prices.
The report applies indicators based on the proportion of housing and social housing stock, waiting lists, financial impacts of mortgages and rental information gathered from a wide range of sources.
As a result, the Shelter NSW Report scorecard shows the Shoalhaven as scoring 9/10 for people experiencing financial stress associated with housing - with many paying more than 30% of their income to cover their mortgage or rent - and 10/10 for the number of people on the social housing waitlist.
READ MORE:
"These figures continue to illustrate the hardship so many people in our city are experiencing and the reason why some are forced to leave their homes and live rough," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
"Right now, people of all ages are continuing to do it incredibly tough and as a community, we need to come together and help out people in what is likely to be their darkest hour."
As the impact of housing shortages and increasing costs continue to compound in the Shoalhaven, Shoalhaven Council has launched a year-long campaign called the 'Year to Thrive Together' to support community services that help those in need.
The campaign includes the Mayor's Relief Fund, a donations drive for care packs, the annual Thrive Together Fair, service and business support, as well as other opportunities to help.
Funds raised through the Mayor's Relief Fund will go to local service providers which support those at crisis point with emergency financial relief to buy food, utilities, vehicle expenses and assist with accommodation costs as an immediate form of assistance.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.