NSW Ambulance paramedics are assessing a motorcyclist who has collided with other vehicles.
The incident occurred this morning (March 17) at approximately 8:10am.
The motorcyclist collided with traffic on the Princess Highway at the Tomerong turn off.
The patient being treated by paramedics is a man in his 60s, injuries and condition of the man are currently unknown.
More information to come.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
