South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Arrest warrants issued over alleged offences

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 16 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police looking in Nowra for wanted man

Arrest warrants have been issued for a man known to frequent the Nowra and Lake Illawarra areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
East Nowra Sub Arterial lobbying sparks strong council debate
No comments
Shoalhaven City Council will lobby to the state and federal governments for a $6 million injection into the East Nowra Sub Arterial Road project. Picture from file.
Council to support groups planning a community project or event
No comments
Shoalhaven City Council's Community Donations Program are now open. Picture supplied
Southern Branch put on dominating display against Southern Districts
No comments
Southern Branch battling Southern Districts in round three. Picture by Southern Branch Inc.
Volunteers clean up Nowra's islands in the stream
No comments
Shoalhaven Riverwatch volunteers with their haul of rubbish after cleaning up around a couple of islands this week. Picture supplied.
More from my region
Wollongong Private hits back over council's height, heritage concerns
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
How the Dudley Street streetscape will look before and after the hospital expansion.
We won't ignore you: Labor's millions for Illawarra heartland
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Strategically for Labor, the projects promised for the Illawarra will benefit voters in the Liberal seats of Kiama and Heathcote, both being targeted by the ALP in their bid for majority government.
Generations celebrate beloved Keiraville preschool's 70th birthday
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Iris Field, Kristie Field, Nina Field at Keiraville Community Preschool's 70th birthday celebrations. Picture by Adam McLean.
Illawarra Hockey season shaping up to be 'a cracker'
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
A University player in action against Albion Park. Picture: Sharon Robinson
More national stories
Disasters put unique strain on mental health services
People are reaching out to mental health services for the first time following natural disasters. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Fishermen risk injury to rescue distressed shark
No comments
The shark was filmed swimming away after the brave intervention. Picture supplied
More work to do before decision on referendum question
The referendum working group will soon finalise the proposed model for a voice to parliament. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Lord Howe Island closed over ecological threat
First discovered on the NSW Central Coast 12 years ago, myrtle rust has spread across Australia. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)