Police looking in Nowra for wanted man

Arrest warrants have been issued for a man known to frequent the Nowra and Lake Illawarra areas.
Shaun Thorpe, 20, is wanted for alleged motor vehicle and goods in custody offences.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair.
As police continue to conduct inquiries into Thorpe's whereabouts, they are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
