East Nowra Sub Arterial lobbying sparks strong council debate

The East Nowra Sub Arterial Road (ENSA) has been bumped up to priority number one for Shoalhaven City Council.
It is now at the top of council's list for road advocacy projects, overtaking the Nowra Bypass - which was previously top priority, going in to last year's federal election.
This means council will start lobbying the state and federal government for $6 million in funding for ENSA.
The move follows heated debate in the council chamber on Monday evening (March 13).
A report on ENSA was put forward by staff, along with a recommendation that council's priority list be reordered (with ENSA at the top), and that council ask state and federal MPs for an immediate $6 million funding injection.
The recommendation also noted:
"Initial concept design tasks for the East Nowra Sub-Arterial Road have been progressed as far as possible without significant funding and that TfNSW has indicated that further progression of the proposed East Nowra Sub-Arterial Road is currently on hold."
Essentially, staff warned the project would stall, unless council could get new funding.
Launching debate, Councillor Paul Ell took issue with tabling the matter before the state election, and following a campaign promise from a candidate.
He said staff were endorsing Labor candidate Liza Butler (also a councillor) by way of the report..
Cr Ell is a member of the Liberal party state executive; Ms Butler made a campaign promise to fund ENSA earlier this month.
"We're all aware, on the 6th of March a member of this body, who happened to be a candidate for the state election, made an announcement regarding one of these projects. In essence, this motion tonight endorses that position," Cr Ell said.
"What I take issue with is the use of staff resources to put together a report which can only, at this late stage in the state election campaign, have the implication and perception in the community that this is for the benefit of a particular candidate.
"The fact that this has come within days of an announcement made in the course of a state election campaign... and the fact that it originated from staff, not a councillor or a Mayoral Minute, I think is really concerning."
Cr Ell spoke to the South Coast Register in the wake of discussions.
"It seems quite odd that hot on the heels of Liza's announcement our staff are telling us we need to push ENSAR to the top of the list," Cr Ell told the Register.
"It's even more inappropriate, in my opinion, given that Liza is a member of council.
"Council shouldn't be showing any bias towards any of the candidates in the election."
However, council's staff clarified this was not the case.
During debate, director of city services Paul Keech was called in to explain the complicated set of circumstances which resulted in the ENSA report coming to council this week.
Mr Keech said this group of councillors had specifically directed them to work on this advocacy 18 months ago.
Back in September 2021, Councillors directed Mr Keech to advocate for Transport for NSW on projects including ENSA; Nowra Bypass; Greenwell Pt Rd, and Princes Hwy widening.
However, the roads crisis of 2022 had caused a delay, while both organisations were busy fixing damage from natural disasters.
Mr Keech went on to say ENSA came back to the surface in late 2022, when he was pressed about it by a local radio presenter.
"Triple U interviewed me on December 22 - I thought I was going to talk about a lot of council projects [but] ended up talking about ENSA," he said.
"I couldn't really give too much away at the time, because council didn't have a detailed position...
"Then Triple U gave me some homework to do: next time I came, I'd better have an answer as to what the priorities were.
"So I immediately went to my staff and suggested that we need to turn that briefing into a council report.
"It's in line with our advocacy document - it just provides more detail to what has been a priority for council for some time."
Mayor Amanda Findley weighed in on the debate, using her time to slam the actions of individuals involved.
"I am absolutely astonished... the CEO has been hectored by a couple of people to withdraw a piece of business that has already been on public exhibition, and that same report has been demanded by one of our business leaders to our director via a community radio station," Cr Findley said.
"That particular person does not let this issue go.
"I also can't believe the accusations that have been thrown at staff, because nobody in the whole of the Shoalhaven, except for the two suspicious minds who put this on the table today, would have thought those thoughts.
"I think that it's a despicable act of political manoeuvring."
Councillors spent about half an hour fervently debating the matter.
An initial motion from Crs Ell and Copley to defer and wait for legal advice was struck down.
A foreshadowed motion of the staff recommendation - that council put ENSA at the top of its priority list - was put forward by Cr Findley and Cr Matthew Norris.
The foreshadowed was carried; Councillors Ell and Copley abstained from voting.
Council CEO Stephen Dunshea has referred to the Office of Local Government for advice on the matter.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
