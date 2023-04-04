An exciting new turf product could solve the answer to several problems faced by council in the maintenance of sites across the Shoalhaven.
Sir Grange Zoysia is a newly engineered turf product by Lawn Solutions Australia, which has recently been used at several sites across the region, most recently at the newly constructed pump track in Berry.
This turf uses significantly less water than other varieties and requires virtually no mowing at all, which will reduce costs for council to maintain the area.
Berry's Joe and Marcus Rogers both work in the turf industry - Marcus as the general manager at Turfco, and Joe as the research manager for Lawn Solutions Australia - and are very excited about the product and the potential effectiveness of the product for the South Coast.
READ MORE:
"We were looking for turf grass for the domestic market that used less fertiliser and less water," Joe said.
"We found that it (Sir Grange Zoysia) is a real answer to a lot of difficult problems for council."
"There are lots of areas that are difficult to maintain for mowing and this is the perfect answer from a cost saving and environmental point of view."
Sir Grange was installed at the Boongaree Pump Track in Berry a month ago.
Kikuyu (another form of turf) was originally installed but it presented a hazard to mow as some of the banks are very steep.
Kikuyu also grows incredibly quickly so it would require regular maintenance.
"We've installed 1275m of Sir Grange at a fraction of the cost of soft fall and other products," Marcus said.
"It's going to be a cost saver for council, a labour saver, and they can direct their assets and resources into other areas and no longer have to worry about grass 24/7."
The turf was bred in universities in the United States through the cross combining of genetics between different varieties.
"Zoysia is a type of grass that is really slow growing by nature, there is something in this variety in the way it's been bred that stops it from growing," Joe said.
"We have some that is seven years old and has never been mowed."
The brothers believe that Sir Grange Zoysia could be a blueprint for the future of the turf industry and a product of great value to the Shoalhaven region.
"We are making some pretty good inroads right around Australia with this product, and we haven't had a situation where it's been used and someone hasn't been satisfied with the results," Marcus said.
"It's super exciting, grass can get a bad name as environmentally unsustainable and as a water guzzler.
"We are stoked to have a product that isn't that and is actually going to be something that can help the community and be environmentally friendly at the same time."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.