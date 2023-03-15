Letters to the editor

It makes plenty of sense to have as many Hospitals as possible to perform this service. This would lower the waiting time list.While Mr Perrotttet and Mr Minns are around making all these election promises, maybe they will promise to return the services for cataract procedures in Shoal haven Hospital and give back this work to our Doctors to assist our elderly people regain their sight. We the people are not here to serve the politicians. The politicians are elected to server the people. Very pleased to see our betters to the Editor page returned to the way it was all on the one page.

