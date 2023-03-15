Letters to the editor

If you're celebrating 'a touch of the Irish' in your blood on St Patrick's Day, spare a thought for whether this means you are pumping too much iron.
People of Celtic origin are more likely to have the iron overload condition haemochromatosis which is the most common genetic disorder in Australia. About one in 200 people are genetically predisposed to it and one in seven are carriers.
The good news is that early detection means haemochromatosis is no barrier to a normal life and the condition is easily managed through blood donations. But when undetected and untreated, it can cause organ/tissue damage and perhaps premature death.
So as you raise a glass to your heritage this year, vow to find out more about the 'Celtic curse' from your GP or by visiting www.ha.org.au
Brook Roberts, President Haemochromatosis Australia
I have plenty of say about the poor service being dished out to Shoalhaven Hospital. We come under the umbrella of Illawarra Health Service.
A couple of years or so ago, Shoalhaven Hospital had the facilities to do cataract procedures that took only fifteen minutes to perform. These facilities were taken away and not returned.
Elderly people now have to travel to Shellharbour or Wollongong Hospitals for this procedure, it's not only inconvenient, it's disgraceful and disrespectful to those who have paid their dues and served their country well. It's not only the elderly that have had this service taken from them. The local Doctors who performed this service have lost out on this work.
My Dr is just a stones throw from Shoal haven Hospital. It makes no sense when you have a major Hospital here and the Doctors have to perform this procedure in another town and you have to wait a year to have the cataracts removed.
It makes plenty of sense to have as many Hospitals as possible to perform this service. This would lower the waiting time list.While Mr Perrotttet and Mr Minns are around making all these election promises, maybe they will promise to return the services for cataract procedures in Shoal haven Hospital and give back this work to our Doctors to assist our elderly people regain their sight. We the people are not here to serve the politicians. The politicians are elected to server the people. Very pleased to see our betters to the Editor page returned to the way it was all on the one page.
Audrey Hutchison
It is good to see the serious health issues linked to car pollution, finally being brought to light. Particulate matter from ICE vehicle emissions is known to aggravate asthma and other respiratory conditions and affect the heart and cardiovascular system.
New research reveals that this is worse than previously thought. Pollution from petrol and diesel cars is now estimated to cause more than 11,000 premature adult deaths in Australia per year.
Cleaner air would also save us billions of dollars in health costs due to ICE vehicle pollution; around $3 billion annually, according to a report by Asthma Australia.
With the average family spending over $3000 a year on petrol, a low or no-emissions vehicle is a wise investment for many households.
