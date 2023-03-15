South Coast Register

Confused about interest rates? Me too

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Confused about interest rates? Me too

Why is it that when the Reserve Bank raises interest rates each month all the banks pass on the full hit?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Colourful gift puts Shoalhaven at the feet of a remote community
No comments
Nowra East Public School teacher Chloe Butler with some of the Jameson School students showing off the new socks that same from Shoalhaven High School. Picture supplied.
Budget buster: 10 tips to cut energy costs
No comments
With power bills set to rise even further from July 1, it's more important than ever to keep an eye on your electricity usage.
Mollymook apartment block approved
No comments
Renderings of the planned apartment block at 1 Buchan St, Mollymook. Pictures supplied.
Child dies after being struck by ride-on mower on south coast
More from my region
IMB Bank awarded workplace equality award for second year running
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
IMB Bank Board Chair Cathy Aston and Chief Executive Robert Ryan and the WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality citation. Picture supplied
Homelessness or abuse: Illawarra women face ultimate no-win situation
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Inquiries about safe housing have grown exponentially in the last 12 months. File picture
Expectation vs reality: Why parents are fed up with fundraising at school
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Coledale Public School is one of many where parents are fundraising for playground equipment as the Department of Education won't fund replacements. Pablo and Noni Jeffress, Wren Dubrowin, Colleen Lux, Bon, Jamie and Monty Madden. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
Two men on the run in Unanderra after police pursuit
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Police on the hunt for two men near Albert Street and Hurt Parade in Unanderra. Picture by Robert Baker
More national stories
Remote renters head to High Court over housing neglect
Residents at Santa Teresa reported a lack of electricity, hot water and functioning toilets. (Grenville Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Australia's biggest country music fest kicks off this weekend
No comments
US lead singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs on stage at the 26th Bluesfest in Byron Bay, Australia, 03 April 2015. EPA/KABIR DHANJI
Ted Lasso: one of TV's most heartwarming tales returns
No comments
Ted Lasso scored 20 Emmys nods, including for best comedy series and lead actor Jason Sudeikis.
Australia Post worker aids in sting operation
No comments
Nearly 160 packages containing more than 547kg of illicit drugs and precursors were detected during the nine-month operation. Picture by AFP.