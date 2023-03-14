The Shoalhaven's amazing array of tastes and flavours is about to be broadcast to the culinary world.
A program of more than 600 events has been put together for the Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food, which runs for six week starting May 1.
It's being put together by the Shoalhaven Food Network, and Di Laver from the SFN said the celebration would offer something for everyone.
It starts with the official opening at the St Georges Basin Country Club on May 2, that will showcase 10 chefs from around the Shoalhaven, presenting a signature canape.
There will also be food from Jim Wild's Oysters, Jervis Bay Mussels, a grazing board from Flavours Shoalhaven and more.
Offerings from Shoalhaven Beverages, The Bearded Brewer, Tea Journeys and the Berry Chocolatier will also be highlighted during the night.
From there the festival moves to the Kangaroo Valley Showground with six highly regarded chefs showing their skills and creativity in an event called Kangaroo Valley on Show.
And the culinary delights continue for the next few weeks until wrapping up on June 11.
Ms Laver said the Autumn Celebration of Food was aimed at bringing more tourists to the area and boosting the visitor economy, as well as letting local residents know about the amazing food on their doorsteps.
"People really don't know the quality of what we've got," she said.
"The people who live in this area really don't have to go anywhere else to eat, because we've got it all here."
The full program of food and flavourful events is being put on the Shoalhaven Food Network webpage.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
