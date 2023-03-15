Nowra's Jade Williams off to strong start in BMX season

Young BMX sensation Jade Williams is off to an electric start to her 2023 BMX racing campaign as she continues to leave her mark in the extreme sports world.
The 10-year-old from Nowra has seen tremendous success in the sport ever since she jumped on a bike at the age of five.
Last year Williams was crowned national champion at the BMX National Championships.
On the weekend the young racer participated in the NSW/ACT State Series round two, finishing first in all of her preliminary races and first place in the finals too.
It was exactly the strong start to the season Williams had been hoping for as she looks to take another jump in her racing this season.
Williams said she loves the competition she faces and how she feels when racing.
"I love racing against lots of different people and it makes me feel happy when racing," she said.
Speaking on the weekend victory, Williams said it made her feel "amazing, excited, happy."
Williams said she is looking to improve leaps and bounds this season, especially with the competition continuing to get harder.
"I am looking to get stronger, faster and more skillful on the track this season."
"The competition is getting harder because everyone is getting better and more competitive."
Williams will be contesting the State Championships as well as the Australian National Titles this season.
She will also be racing in the Mighty 11s Australian Team in the Australia vs New Zealand race.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
