The tight-knit Culburra Beach community is in shock following the deaths of two residents in recent days.
But while many in the community are trying to find answers to questions about how and why the deaths occurred, Emily Lewis is taking action.
The owner of Em's Place is holding a barbecue lunch on Friday as a way to bring the community together, at the same time as raising funds for the Black Dog Institute.
Ms Lewis said she aimed to raise $1000 through people buying sausage sandwiches between noon and 3pm, or making donations online.
She said the deaths on successive days had been "a big eye-opener for the community that it's real, and you don't know who's struggling out there."
And the deaths had a major impact on the village, she said.
"It's huge, they were both very well-known men in the community and they both gave a lot to the community," Ms Lewis said.
She understood the need for people to get together at times like this and talk through their shock and grief.
She was also looking into having professional counsellors attend, to offer additional support.
"If you're just interested in someone to chat to maybe this will be a good time to pop down and see someone," Ms Lewis said.
"No matter who shows up I'm sure it will help someone somewhere."
