Riders race hard in Robbie Williams Memorial series

The Nowra Velo Club capped off a weekend of racing with the fourth round of the Robbie Williams Memorial series at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park on Sunday March 12 with three grades of criterium racing.
Several NVC members had also raced on Saturday morning at the Sydney Motorsport Park on the Camden Interclub program with one win and some minor placings.
Racing newcomer Matt Rose won the fifth division event while Ben Wallis and Tony Patton featured in the prizemoney in their respective events.
READ MORE:
Mark Astley, Brad Oaten, Mark English, and Adrian McMillan also featured on this program and all returned to race the Sunday morning program at their home base.
Cameron Harrison took the division one win in this round of the Robbie Williams series in a close sprint finish from Ben Wallis while Dean Byrne placed third.
These riders had secured a break over the main field in the final ten minutes of the race and held off a determined chase from behind.
Steve Gendek finished fourth, ahead of Mark Williams, Mark Astley, Tony Patton, Jason Spence, Chris Harrison and Brad Oaten.
There was a similar end to the division two race following a Zac Peters attack.
Adrian McMillan and Tom Humphrey covered this move and they were clear of the field at the bell.
Peters led into the final 100 metres until Humphrey raced past for the win with McMillan third.
Matt O'Hearn was the best of the chase group in fourth position. He was followed over the line by Jamie Overton, Bill Stahlhut, Jose Pereira, Jon Schol and Mick Berriman.
Liam Wallis won the division three race by five lengths from Michael Thompson, Hubert Driehuis, Matt Rose, Jo Chalain and Sam Byrne.
Two rounds of the Robbie Williams Memorial series remain to be decided with Cameron Harrison leading A grade by 10 points from Ben Wallis with Astley four points back in third position.
Steve Gendek leads the B grade points with a one point advantage over Dean Byrne, Richard Vitiello is in third position.
Zac Peters is the C grade leader with 27 points so far. Just one point ahead of Adrian McMillan while Matt O'Hearn is third with 25 points.
Matt Rose leads in D grade with a total of 32 points after four rounds of the series.
Hubert Driehuis is second with 26 points and Michael Thompson is tied with Jo Chalain on 25 points.
Nowra Velo Club racing next Sunday will be a time trial on Woodhill Mountain with the event starting from Bong Bong Road, Berry at 8:30am.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.