The many cultures that make up the Shoalhaven will be celebrated in coming days as part of Harmony Week.
It officially starts on Monday, March 20, but in the Shoalhaven things kick off a bit earlier with three events scheduled for Saturday, March 18.
The biggest of those will be the Harmony Day family activity in Nowra's Harry Sawkins Park from 10am to 4pm.
It will feature amazing multicultural entertainment including bands, dance groups, choirs and amazing food from around the world.
People attending the event and others during Harmony Week are encouraged to wear orange - traditionally associated with meaningful conversations adopted as the Harmony Week colour.
READ MORE:
Saturday will also feature multicultural food and music amid the community atmosphere of the Tomerong Village Market, while during the night there will be a multicultural performance at Nowra's El Horses.
Also during the week Shoalhaven libraries will help families with young children celebrate by hosting story time and craft sessions for toddlers and pre-schoolers in Ulladulla, Sanctuary Point and Nowra.
"Harmony Week is an opportunity for all communities to come together to celebrate the many cultures that make up our local community," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
"It's about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone.
"I'm looking forward to seeing shop fronts, doors and letterboxes decorated with Harmony-themed, orange-coloured decorations as well as videos and photos of events posted on social media," she said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.