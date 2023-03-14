Shoalhaven City Council is looking for people to join its Homelessness Taskforce committee.
The committee is looking for local community members who are passionate about the issue of homelessness and/or have lived experience of being homelessness while living in the Shoalhaven.
Community members interested in being an advocate for people experiencing homelessness in the community and motivated to drive change would be perfect taskforce members
You must be available to attend quarterly meetings, be reachable by phone, email or postal address in order to be notified of meetings and updates.
The Homelessness Taskforce was re-established in September 2022 to:
Applications close on Wednesday, March 29.
Apply by completing the Online Form.
For more information about the role of the Homelessness Taskforce Shoalhaven, visit the Homelessness Taskforce Shoalhaven web page, or by email at communityconnections@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au, or call 4429 3145.
