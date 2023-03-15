Adopt a Pet
National Pet Adoption Month
Thinking of bringing a furry friend into your family? Animal Welfare League Shoalhaven is encouraging adopters to open their heart during March, for National Pet Adoption Month. This weekend (March 18-19), meet the AWL Shoalhaven team at PetSTOCK Nowra - they're offering plenty of useful advice, and potential adopters (or foster carers) can meet some of the rescue pets looking for homes. Drop in to PetSTOCK at South Nowra on Saturday or Sunday, 10am to 2pm.
Flickerfest
Short Film Festival
Talents from the south coast will be on show at Flickerfest, when the film festival makes its whistle stop in Huskisson. On Friday (March 17), take a trip around the globe from the comfort of your cinema seat, with the Best of International Shorts presentation. On Saturday (March 18), it's the locals' turn to shine in the Best of Australian Shorts programme. Among them is Gillian Moody, producer of Katele (Mudskipper) - a Wodi Wodi woman with family ties in Wreck Bay. Flickerfest sessions will play at Huskisson Pictures, starting 7pm on both nights. For tickets, visit Flickerfest online.
Gymnastics Champs
A Sporting Spectacle
See Australia's top Rhythmic and Aerobic Gymnasts on display as they vie for a place on the Australian Championships Team. This month, Bomaderry will once again play host to the Gymnastics NSW Aerobic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Senior State Championships. Australia's best will take to the floor here before jetting off to Portugal for international competition. Happening at Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre on March 17-18. Tickets via Gymanstics NSW.
Harmony Week
There's events near you
Harmony Week is all about celebrating inclusivity, belonging and respect - and the Shoalhaven is really getting behind it. From March 18-23, there are events marking Harmony Week all over the region. On Saturday (March 18) things off at the Tomerong Markets from 8.30am; a Family Harmony Day Celebration is on at Nowra's Harry Sawkins Park from 10am. In the evening, inter-cultural musical ensemble The Three Seas will play their unique mix of jazz, West Bengali, and Nepalese folk at El Horses from 7pm. Through the week, drop in to your local library with the little ones for Harmony Week story times and craft. Harmony Day itself is on March 21, which aligns with the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
Vote Early
Pre-Polling opens
Looking to skip the crowds on election day? Early voting centres open on Saturday (March 18). Early voting centres for the South Coast electorate are located at Nowra (26 Berry St), St Georges Basin Community Centre (21 Meriton St), and Ulladulla Civic Centre (Princes Hwy). Those in the Kiama electorate can also pre-poll at Nowra (26 Berry St).
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
