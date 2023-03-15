Harmony Week is all about celebrating inclusivity, belonging and respect - and the Shoalhaven is really getting behind it. From March 18-23, there are events marking Harmony Week all over the region. On Saturday (March 18) things off at the Tomerong Markets from 8.30am; a Family Harmony Day Celebration is on at Nowra's Harry Sawkins Park from 10am. In the evening, inter-cultural musical ensemble The Three Seas will play their unique mix of jazz, West Bengali, and Nepalese folk at El Horses from 7pm. Through the week, drop in to your local library with the little ones for Harmony Week story times and craft. Harmony Day itself is on March 21, which aligns with the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.