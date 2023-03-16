More volunteers sought to help care for our cutest creatures

Imagine spending your time surrounded by some of the cutest creatures Australia has to offer.
This is the reality for volunteers at the Wandandian Kangaroo and Wallaby Sanctuary, which is run under the auspices of Wildlife Rescue South Coast.
And it's a place where young joeys happily approach the humans on site, keen for a pat, a cuddle, or even waiting to be bottle fed.
"Because they're hand reared we try not to imprint us onto them, which is very difficult, because they want their mothers, so they do actually come to us," said sanctuary volunteer Anne-Maree Summerton.
But make no mistake, this is not about turning the injured or orphaned joeys into pets. This is about rescuing, rehabilitating and then releasing the animals back into the wild.
And to help in the process the sanctuary is looking for more volunteers who work in two shifts a day, with a focus on cleaning and feeding.
"We need at least 90 volunteers a week, and right now we have 70," Mrs Summerton said.
The need for volunteers has grown dramatically over the years.
When Adrina and Alf Selles bought the property in bushland outside Wandandian it was already home to a healthy population of wild kangaroos, and Adrina was keen to continue her life's work of caring for sick and injured wildlife.
Mrs Summerton said Mrs Selles wanted to care for four or five injured joeys on the property, but then the Black Christmas bushfires at the end of 2000 hit.
"This became the triage site for all animals," Mrs Summerton said.
The sanctuary has grown in the wake of continued natural disasters hitting the region, and puts through about 200 animals a year.
They're housed in a range of different enclosures depending on their life stages and their medical and rehabilitation needs.
New enclosures and facilities are planned, thanks to a $20,000 grant obtained by South Coast MP Shelley Hancock.
READ MORE:
The youngest that are rescued from the pouches of mothers hit by cars are often looked after in the homes of carers living in the community, Mrs Summerton said.
The group provides all the food and other needs including weekly vet checks.
When they are larger they head to the Wandandian property, moving through different rehabilitation stages ahead of a planned release into the wild.
The largest enclosure is the pre-release yard, where the joeys live in close proximity to the wild kangaroos who call the property home.
By the time they hit the pre-release yard the gentle and placid marsupials are used to humans and being handled, and regularly approach people looking for food or even to jump into pouches sewn into the front of aprons.
"It's easy to fall in love with them," Mrs Summerton said.
When they are strong enough the joeys are released as a mob to various properties where the owners are happy to keep an eye on them to ensure they are thriving.
Some of the joeys require more work that others ahead of being released.
A recent visit revealed animals with a range of medical conditions including two whose back legs wouldn't work as a result of an infection, and a young joey with cataracts in both eyes.
These were animals that would die in the wild, but were being given a fighting chance with the help of treatment, love and patience.
A key to that is a rigorous feeing schedule, with each joey given two to five bottles of a special formula each day.
But before handling any of the joeys the volunteers need to complete a couple of courses.
"We're very strict about that," Mrs Summerton said.
Anyone interested in joining the sanctuary's volunteers is asked to contact Mrs Summerton on 0408 003 460, Cheryl Charity on 0404 472 537, or Carolyn Fraser on 0408 565 520.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.