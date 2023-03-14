Nowra's Erin Smart continues to shine bright on the athletics track, lighting up the 2023 Australian Masters Athletics Championships on the weekend.
Smart walked away with four Australian Titles at the conclusion of the event, winning in the women's 40 years 60m, 100m, 200m and 400m.
It was a full demonstration of Smarts dominance in the sprint category.
In the 60m she was first in her heat with a time of 8:20, and went on to win the final in 8:02.
Smart crossed in front of Rebekah Power from Wollongong and Amy Harkness, also from Wollongong, duplicating the podium from the 2023 NSW Masters Championships which were held last month.
In the 100m, Smart took the win in 12.73, whilst Power was second in 12.82 and Amy Harkness was third in 13.07.
For the 200m, Smart ran in the win in a time of 26.94, then went on to improve this time to 25.51, which was a new personal best, as she claimed victory in front of Power who clocked 25.96, and Yael Reed who was in third in 27.50.
Smart also took gold in the 400m, finishing in 58.17, whilst once again, Power was second with 1:00.70 and in third place was Lesley White, in 1:01.92.
In addition, Smart also competed as part of the women's 30+ 4 x 400m relay, where together with teammates Lesley White, Sarah deVries and Rebekah Power, the South Coast team took gold in 4.07.08 well ahead of 2nd place Queensland Masters who clocked 4:39.90.
Another local athlete, Loreta Norris, contested her first National athletics masters event and came home with a silver medal after achieving a 19 second PB in the women's 35+ 800m, crossing in 2.36.0.
In the 100m Norris was sixth with 14.48 and in the 200m, she was fifth with a PB of 28.89. In the 400m, she clocked another PB, finishing in 1.06.07 for fifth place.
Peter Dooley, added another two medals to his Masters Championship collection, taking the win in the men's 65+ 800m in what was a "closely contested race."
Dooley crossed the line in 2.33.0 just edging out Queenslander athlete Ian Cameron who clocked 2.33.9, whilst Graham Derwent, also from Queensland was 3rd in 2.38.2.
In the 1500m, Dooley took home bronze in 5.26.7. In this race Cameron took the win in 5:03.2 and Peter Hutton from NSW Masters was 2nd in 5:19.9.
In the field, Andrew Carter speared himself a silver medal in the men's 60-64 years javelin event with a strong throw of 34.72m.
Kerrie Jones had a massive throws program in her first Nationals competition, contesting 6 events.
Jones was fifth in women's 65 years discus with a throw of 16.02m. In hammer, she was fifth again with a distance of 19.25m.
Continuing her place streak, Jones was fifth in javelin spearing 13.02m and fifth in weight throw with 8.47m, whilst in shot put, Kerrie was fourth with 6.32m.
On top of the individual throws program, Jones also competed in the throws pentathlon.
In this event, she improved her discus distance to 16.13m. In hammer, Jones threw 18.90m and in javelin 11.68m.
In the shot put circle she also bettered her throw from the individual event, achieving 6.36m whilst in weight throw she threw 8.15m.
Her results gave her 2381 points for fifth place overall in the pentathlon.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
