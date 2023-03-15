Colourful gift puts Shoalhaven at the feet of a remote community

Children in a remote West Australian community are wearing colourful new clothing thanks to an unusual partnership between a Nowra East Public School teacher and Shoalhaven High School students.
Teacher Chloe Butler is taking a year off working at the Nowra East school, and is building her experience and understanding of education by working in West Australia's remote communities.
"I've always wanted to work remote, so I joined what they call here flying squad teaching, and they send you to remote communities for emergency teaching when they have teacher shortages, which is all the time at the moment," she said.
"And then I got a call at the end of January to see if I would like to go remote-remote, to Ngaanyatjarra Lands."
Ms Butler said she originally signed up for four weeks at the Jameson school, "but when I got there I loved it so much I extended for another two weeks".
During her time at the school Ms Butler was speaking to her mother, a teacher's aid at Shoalhaven High Priscilla Butler, who spoke to teachers Ash O'Neil and Demi Bagnall.
They in turn worked with Ms Butler to organise a connection through the senior textiles class. One of the students in the class suggested sending something special to the students in Ms Butler's Ngaanyatjarra class.
Prompted by this suggestion they sent over a variety of socks they had used in testing tie-dyeing techniques.
Before the socks were sent over there was a Zoom meeting between students at the two schools.
"The kids at Jameson were very excited and didn't let the Shoalhaven High kids talk," Ms Butler said.
And once the socks were sent there was plenty of excitement while waiting for the weekly mail deliveries.
"Every Tuesday when the mail plane would come the kids would run outside and say 'Is that the socks', because they knew the tie-dye socks were coming," Ms Butler said.
"It was so beautiful"
The socks arrived last week with an added bonus in the delivery - a DIY tie-dye kit, so the Jameson students spent Wednesday tie-dyeing shirts.
However nothing will replace the socks as the favourite clothing item.
Ms Butler said the children were "obsessed with socks".
And she said the community was grateful for the Shoalhaven High School students and staff who wanted to contribute the students at the remote West Australian school.
While her time on the Ngaanyatjarra Lands had ended, and Ms Butler and the teachers at Shoalhaven High are hopeful of a long-standing connection between the two schools.
