The Shoalhaven has celebrated the achievements of talented and dedicated women in style.
Zonta Club of Berry held its inaugural Women of the Shoalhaven Awards on Friday evening (March 10), with a sold-out crowd in attendance.
Opening with a Welcome to Country, Aunty Ruth Sims took the chance to call for greater inclusion and recognition of Indigenous women in events such as these.
A crowd of 430 locals joined together for the gala, raising valuable funds for the club and its vital work.
READ MORE:
In total, 21 awards were presented to hard-working women from across the region.
Meet all your winners here:
Rather than have a quiet retirement, Irene has thrown herself into volunteer work since 2007.
She spent a decade as a Lifeline counsellor, has earned a 10 year long service medal for emergency services, and has been a part of the Red Cross for nearly 20 years - including a decade as president.
Irene is incredibly passionate about supporting elderly members of the community, having been president of Berry Masonic Village Auxiliary for 10 years, a committee member for Meals on Wheels, and a volunteer with Shoalhaven Palliative Care.
Currently, Irene is leading the campaign to save David Berry Hospital and keep its historic buildings as a health facility. She is also an active member of the Hospital Auxiliary
Her immense commitment has changed the lives of many members in of the community.
Marlene is a Yuin woman, Associate Professor, health researcher, and author, who is passionate about putting community first.
She has worked hard with Indigenous women's health service Waminda; the Ngarruwan Ngadju First Peoples Health & Wellbeing Research Centre, and the University of Wollongong's School of Medicine and its Indigenous Allied Health department.
While she is currently living and working in Far North Queensland, Dr Longbottom continues to support her community back home.
Dr Longbottom's work has been recognised nationally and internationally, with her forthcoming book on violence in Indigenous communities coming to a completion at the end of 2022.
In a male-dominated workforce, Accalia is already breaking ground as a positive role model.
Among her cohort, she has become the first female apprentice aircraft engineer, before working hard to finish her qualification months ahead of schedule.
As of December, she is officially a licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, and is still one of the only women working in the field locally.
Ms O'Bryan said she was thankful to all of her co-workers, who have been her biggest supporters.
At her Gerringong fitness studio, Soul Fit Co, Korin is all about challenging the perception of who belongs in the gym.
Her philosophy is that everyone can get up and moving - members of Soul Fit Co are aged 10 to 102, who are from all walks of life and of all abilities.
Outside of the studio, Korin continues to give back to her community.
Every week she's on the dancefloor for dementia dancing with some of her fitness group members; every few months she is running a wellness retreat to help women who are doing it tough, for all kinds of reasons.
Mrs Koutsomihalis also lends her expertise to young people and women, running workshops on wellness and female empowerment.
Kirsty is relatively new to the ag industry, but is already making a difference locally.
She has turned her 100 acre Kangaroo Valley farm into a hub for local growers to distribute their produce. - currently, she has 18 local farms on board.
Next up, Ms Hambrook plans to create a workshop where the community can learn from each other to become an environmentally sustainable produce community.
Anna is an extremely accomplished artist - her works hang in the National Museum of Australia, the Australian Parliament House Art Collection, and the Halloran Trust Collection, just to name a few.
Her practice includes painting, drawing, video, sculpture, installation, photography, writing, music and sound; the works explore the connection between people, history, nature, land, place, physical, and the ephemeral.
Currently she is a curator at the Basil Sellars Exhibition Centre in Moruya, and was the 2022 Curator at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery. This year she is an artist in residence at The Old School Mt Wilson, and later will start another residency at Kakslauttanen, Finland, in the Arctic Circle.
Jemma is the woman behind the Nowra Community Food Store, providing affordable groceries and fresh produce to those doing it tough.
She has started several initiatives through the Food Store, including $5 meal kits, and has grown the network of local supermarkets which donate to the store.
Together with her volunteer team, Jemma has doubled the store's customer base and has plans to expand the facility.
Jemma has also been president of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber for four years, and leads its Shoalhaven Women in Business initiative.
Maxine is the coordinator of nonprofit organisation Shoalhaven Defence Families Association.
In that role, she's made it her mission to welcome Defence personnel and their families into the Shoalhaven community, by linking them with existing families in the region.
The association is all about helping defence families to connect with their new home here, reducing isolation, and offering plenty of training and learning opportunities to its members.
Maxine is known as a warm and welcoming person, who has created a safe space which can offer something for everyone to enjoy.
Bernice has been educating our littlest students in the Shoalhaven for over 25 years, and has served as director of both Bomaderry Community Preschool and Nowra Anglican College early learning.
Her expertise is also recognised outside the classroom, with mentions in journal articles and appearances at conferences.
Ms Mathie-Morris is an advocate for the student voice and family connection, and also for including students with disabilities.
She understands the importance of play in early learning, and has also introduced bush programs to get her young people engaging outside.
Bernice is a compassionate and empathetic teacher, who is always compassionate towards her students and families.
Jessica joined the Rural Fire Service as a volunteer in 2020, and this young woman is already a shining star of the team.
She is secretary of the Basin View Rural Fire Brigade, part of the community engagement team, is a Mental Health First Aider, and has qualified as a community field liaison.
As an active firefighter she attended 29 callouts and five deployments in the past year.
Jessica is always quick to reach out to her fellow firefighters when they have attended difficult incidents, to make sure they're okay.
And she does it all while holding down a full time job.
Takesa is an eco warrior leading the way for environmental action.
She has led school strikes for climate, petitioned to end native forest logging, and actively encourages others to take positive action for the environment.
Ms Frank has also served as a youth mentor for local program Sonder Youth, and has been an instrumental part of the Brooman State Forest Conservation Group.
She considered a leader among her peer group, and as an Aboriginal woman she is also inspiring other First Nations youth with her environmental advocacy.
Sophie is a history maker, as the first female chair of RSL NSW in its entire century of operation.
She is an experienced business owner and non-executive director, who has worked across so many fields: agriculture, manufacturing, retail and wholesale, tourism and hospitality, early childhood education and training, social welfare support - you name it, she's likely done it.
Sophie has exceptional skills in the corporate world, helping companies get through the challenges that come with change, growth and transformations.
Wendy Fetchet is the beating heart of Shoalhaven Hospital's emergency department.
For three-plus decades, the Nursing Unit Manager has been leading a team which saves lives, day in and day out.
She has a strong work ethic and a hands-on approach, and is incredibly passionate about mentoring more young leaders in health.
Under Wendy's leadership, the Shoalhaven Hospital emergency department has grown from just a dozen nurses in the ED, to more than 100 staff across several areas of the hospital.
She has even had input on the new Shoalhaven Hospital, going in to advocate for the facilities she knows her community needs.
Sonia has been in the hospitality and service industry for more than two decades - most of that time has been spent here in the Shoalhaven.
She's run several restaurants around the traps and currently is at the helm of South on Albany, which has just earned a chef hat from the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide.
Sonia is a champion of local wine and produce, and always greets her guests with a warm smile.
Professional and hard-working, Sonia is always looking for new ideas to improve South on Albany.
The former vice captain of Bomaderry High School (2019) is taking her talents all over the world.
Now a double degree student in Engineering and Security Studies, Jessica is already putting her engineering skills to use in humanitarian settings - something she's incredibly passionate about.
Jessica is currently in the USA, on an internship with Engineering Ministries International, and this work has taken her to Uganda to build a vocational training centre.
She has also volunteered with Engineers Without Borders, and coordinated school outreach trips to the Shoalhaven, running workshops and inspiring students with STEM studies.
Jessica is passionate about mentoring young women and building strong networks in her profession.
Maddison is the face of women in non-traditional construction roles, and is proud to represent her Aboriginal heritage.
She arrived at Fulton Hogan in 2019, as a student in their pre-employment program.
Even though she had no previous construction industry experience, but took to the program with enthusiasm and stayed on with the Nowra Bridge project as a construction trainee.
She enjoyed the study, and has been determined to progress on site; right now she's a construction worker level three.
Maddison has earned several construction plant tickets, meaning she's able to operate large machinery for earthworks and pavements, and help build the road for her community.
She has inspired the entire team to do better, by sharing her experience with her workmates.
When she's not studying at Bomaderry High or leading as a member of the Student Representative Council, Imogen is blazing a trail in motorsports.
From a start in Karting, Imogen has worked her way up to racing Formula Ford at both state and national level, and national races including the Supercars in Adelaide and the Aussie Race Car.
On top of that, Imogen is the only female Formula Ford racer in the national series.
Her sights are set on racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup and Supercars, and also studying sports management with a focus on the motorsport industry.
Imogen loves her sport, and is passionate about encouraging kids to do their best - whether it's at the karting track or in other pursuits.
Joanne is a strong leader, and an advocate for child protection, wellbeing, and preventing domestic and family violence.
She has been the co-convener of the Bay and Basin Amnesty Group, and founded the SAHSSI 30 Walk which has been going since 2017; the event raises over $15,000 each year, to support SAHSSI clients.
Joanne is also the public officer for Huskisson Heritage Association, and works as the student support officer at Vincentia High School.
She is known in the community as someone who is passionate and tireless in finding way to make things better.
Normally, Joanne would not take credit for all her efforts or draw attention to herself. However, the recognition is well-deserved.
South Coast Register is proud to be a platinum sponsor of the Zonta Women of the Shoalhaven Awards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.