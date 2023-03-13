Different venue but the smiles on dials will be the same

THE venue will be different but the smiles at an upcoming Disabled Surfers Association South Coast event will be the same.
The event was meant to be held in Gerroa but due to circumstances outside of the association's control, it had to relocate the surf day to Port Kembla.
So the Port Kembla 'Smiles on Dials Day' will be held on Sunday, March 19 and check-in is no later than 9am.
Meet at Port Kembla beach near the pool, Olympic Boulevard, Port Kembla for a fun day surfing experience for any person with a disability, no matter how challenging, with complete water supervision.
Registration for participants is $10 and all participants receive a bag of goodies, thanks to the local participating surf shops and businesses some gifts are provided.
There is free registration for volunteer helpers and for giving up your time you will receive a free sausage sizzle on the day.
NSW Health COVID-19 restrictions apply and please do not attend if you are feeling unwell.
Or for more information and who to contact view disabledsurfers.org/nsw/south-coast-branch or www.disabledsurfers.org
